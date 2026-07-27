TikTok star Peller addressed fans curious about attending his white wedding to Jarvis, scheduled for August 1, 2026, in Lagos

A fan asked whether guests without the official aso-ebi fabric would still gain entry into the wedding venue

Peller's blunt response about what awaits gate-crashers without aso-ebi has sparked reactions online

Nigerian content creator Peller has stirred up conversations online after making his position crystal clear on one wedding-day rule: no aso-ebi, no entry.

The TikTok star, whose full name is Hamzat Habeeb Adelaja, is set to wed his partner Jarvis, also known as Amadou Elizabeth Aminata, on August 1, 2026, in Lagos, Nigeria.

Peller reveals what will happen to guests who attend his wedding without aso-ebi. Credit: Peller089

Source: Instagram

As preparations ramp up, the official aso-ebi fabric has already been made available at tiered pricing, ranging from ₦350,000 for 4 yards, ₦700,000 for 8 yards, to ₦1,000,000 for 12 yards.

Fan Asks About the Aso-Ebi Rule

The controversy began when a curious fan posed a direct question to Peller during a Twitch stream, asking whether guests without the official wedding attire would still be permitted to attend.

"Person wey no get aso-ebi fit come the wedding?" the fan asked.

Rather than leaving any room for ambiguity, Peller fired back with a response that was equal parts warning and humour.

He made it plain that anyone bold enough to show up without the required fabric should not expect a warm welcome or a plate of food.

"Yes, you can come and collect beating, not food. Abeg no try come without aso-ebi, just watch online, you'll enjoy it," he said.

He went further, insisting that anyone who still chose to attend without the attire would be barred from the venue entirely.

"But if you still want to come, you go stay outside, you'll not enter," Peller added.

Peller sets tough rule for August wedding as fans without aso-ebi face rejection. Credit: Peller089

Source: Instagram

Reactions trailing Peller's rule for his wedding

The statement quickly made the rounds online, with many fans amused by his directness while others debated the growing cost of aso-ebi fabrics at Nigerian celebrity weddings. Legit.ng gathered some reactions below:

@omoelerinjare said:

"Collect beatings not food? That’s a harsh way to put it."

@Trex1220 penned:

"Thunder fire the poor fans 😂😂😂. When you send your small money to enrich a fool, that's what you get. Na same thing 9ja pastors dey do their members."

@Olanrewaju66987 wrote:

"That is not disrespectful, It's security aspect."

@raskidgina opined:

"Y’all acting like it’s not normal in some Nigeria wedding even davido wedding we see a lot of videos of people getting embarrassed at the venue."

@olamide804 insisted:

"Yall just gat in on the boy for no reason when davido do hin wedding how many of hin fans fy there ??? God go punish you!"

Watch Peller's response below:

Peller discloses unexpected offer from DSTV

Legit.ng shared details about popular content creator Peller and his unexpected interaction with DSTV regarding broadcasting his upcoming wedding.

In a bold move, Peller rejected traditional television while choosing to stick with the growing trend among modern audiences who increasingly favour interactive and accessible events over conventional broadcasts. This pivotal choice not only showcases his unique brand identity but also sets a precedent for the future of live entertainment.

Source: Legit.ng