FCT, Abuja - Israeli Ambassador to Nigeria, Michael Freeman, said Israel will not act unilaterally to support the protection of Christian communities in Nigeria without the federal government.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has announced an “eighth front” against radical Islamist violence.

Freeman said the support for the Christian communities is strictly a partnership initiative anchored on intelligence sharing and cooperation with the Nigerian government, not unilateral action.

The ambassador explained that Netanyahu’s announcement was aimed at supporting persecuted communities globally, including Christians in Nigeria, while respecting Nigeria’s sovereignty.

He stated this while speaking in an interview with ARISE News on Monday, January 5, 2025.

“What Prime Minister Netanyahu said, and it was very clear, was that he wants to make sure that all those persecuted around the world — and he highlighted Christians — are supported.

“This is about working with Nigeria. It is not about working against Nigeria. It is working with Nigeria as a partner and as an ally.”

According to Freeman, Israel’s interest was not limited to Christians alone but extended to all Nigerians affected by insecurity.

“Our interest is to work with Nigeria to stop all the violence in this country — against Christians, against Muslims, and against all Nigerians.”

“Attacks Against Christians in Nigeria Must end”

Recall that Netanyahu issued a serious warning to Islamic jihadists attacking Christians around the world.

Netanyahu said the persecution of Christians or members of any religion in the world cannot and must not be tolerated.

He stated this in his Christmas Day message shared on Wednesday, December 24, 2025, from Jerusalem to the rest of the world.

PFN backs Trump's genocide claim in Nigeria

Legit.ng also reported that the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) said Christian genocide is undeniable and urges Tinubu to cooperate with President Trump.

PFN president, who made this stand, listed multiple attacks and abductions targeting Christians across Nigeria, calling for diplomacy and decisive action, not confrontation.

However, he clarified that violence in Nigeria is not being carried out by Muslims in general but by radical elements.

