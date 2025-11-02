US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth says America is preparing for possible action over alleged killings of Christians in Nigeria

President Donald Trump warns that the US may suspend aid or take direct military steps if the violence continues

The threat has raised concerns over growing diplomatic tension between Abuja and Washington amid security challenges in Nigeria

The United States Department of War says it is preparing for possible action in Nigeria following President Donald Trump’s threat to halt aid and deploy forces over alleged killings of Christians in the country.

US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth confirmed the development on his verified X account, saying the American government will not stand by while innocent Christians are attacked.

His statement followed Trump’s Saturday post on his Truth Social platform, where the US President said Washington could “completely wipe out the Islamic Terrorists” responsible for the alleged violence.

“The killing of innocent Christians in Nigeria — and anywhere — must end immediately. The Department of War is preparing for action. Either the Nigerian Government protects Christians, or we will kill the Islamic Terrorists who are committing these horrible atrocities,” Hegseth wrote.

The Defence Secretary’s post came hours after the White House accused the Nigerian government of turning a blind eye to what it called a “Christian genocide.” Trump had earlier declared Nigeria a “Country of Particular Concern” and accused the Tinubu administration of failing to uphold human rights protections.

Nigeria dismisses genocide allegations

The Nigerian government has firmly rejected the claims, describing them as baseless and politically motivated. President Bola Tinubu said the assertions do not reflect the country’s reality and that religious freedom remains a cornerstone of Nigeria’s democracy.

“Religious freedom and tolerance have been a core tenet of our collective identity and shall always remain so,” Tinubu said.

He reaffirmed that Nigeria continues to uphold constitutional guarantees of liberty and will not tolerate any form of religious persecution.

Officials in Abuja also criticized what they described as a deliberate misinformation campaign by foreign actors aimed at discrediting the nation’s efforts against insecurity. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Nigeria remains committed to addressing violent extremism across the Sahel and West African regions.

Diplomatic tensions rise over US threat

The renewed rhetoric from Washington has raised concerns among diplomatic observers who fear the statements could strain relations between both countries. Nigeria and the United States have maintained long-standing defence and counterterrorism partnerships, but recent accusations have cast uncertainty over future cooperation.

The US designation of Nigeria as a country of particular concern followed months of lobbying by Republican lawmakers pushing for sanctions. They claimed Nigeria’s government had failed to protect Christians and, in some cases, allegedly aided extremist groups — a charge Abuja has repeatedly dismissed as false.

Analysts warn that a unilateral action by the United States could complicate regional security efforts already stretched by insurgency and instability across West Africa.

The Nigerian government, meanwhile, says it remains open to genuine collaboration that respects its sovereignty and supports its ongoing fight against terrorism.

