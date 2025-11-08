Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) says Christian genocide is undeniable and urges Tinubu to cooperate with President Trump.

PFN president, who made this stand, listed multiple attacks and abductions targeting Christians across Nigeria, calling for diplomacy and decisive action, not confrontation

However, he clarified that violence in Nigeria is not being carried out by Muslims in general but by radical elements

Ibadan, Oyo - The President of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), Bishop Francis Wale Oke, has said it is “undeniable” that a Christian genocide is ongoing in Nigeria, calling on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to cooperate with U.S. President Donald Trump to tackle the crisis.

Bishop Oke made the statement on Friday, November 7, 2025, during a press briefing in Ibadan, Oyo State.

Powerful Christian Body Backs Trump, Claims “There’s ‘Genocide’ in Nigeria. Photo credit: @officialBAT/@newzroomafrika

Source: Twitter

Trump had recently accused the Nigerian government of failing to protect Christians and vowed to take decisive action.

The PFN leader stated that the spate of attacks, killings, and abductions targeting Christians in northern and central parts of the country amounts to genocide.

He cited the cases of Deborah Samuel, Leah Sharibu, the Chibok girls, and several massacres in Benue, Taraba, Southern Kaduna, Owo, Niger, and Plateau States, describing them as evidence of persistent persecution.

His words:

“There is Christian genocide in Nigeria. There is no other name to call it. No Christian group is attacking Muslims. The patience of the church is being stretched”

Bishop Oke, however, clarified that the violence is not being carried out by Muslims in general but by radical elements such as Boko Haram, ISWAP, and other extremist groups.

Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria says there is Christian genocide in Nigeria. Photo credit: @gkrossofficial/@imariabe_jnr

Source: Twitter

Tinubu must act fast, PFN urges for dialogue, not hostility

Bishop Oke commended President Trump for raising global awareness about the plight of Christians but warned against any form of U.S. invasion of Nigeria, urging instead for partnership and constructive engagement.

“President Tinubu should seek cooperation, not confrontation. Work with Trump to root out terrorism and restore peace,” the PFN leader advised.

“Government should not play politics with human lives. The federal government must cooperate with the U.S. to deal with this cancer of terrorism,” Bishop Oke added.

He stressed that the Nigerian government has a constitutional obligation to safeguard all citizens, regardless of religion, adding that while President Tinubu inherited the security crisis, urgent and decisive measures are needed to end it.

Nigerians must pray for the nation, says a Muslim group

Legit.ng earlier reported that a Muslim group, Jama’atu Nasrul Islam (JNI), said Nigerians must remain united, prayerful, and committed to building a peaceful nation, urging the government to intensify efforts in tackling insecurity across the country.

“For the success of all these efforts, Nigerians must stand firm in unity, pray and work sincerely towards a better nation,” he added.

Babangida also prayed for divine guidance and wisdom for Nigeria’s leaders as they seek diplomatic solutions to the emerging tension.

PFN declares 40-day prayer, fasting

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria has maintained that Nigeria's social and economic challenges require divine intervention.

In light of the above, PFN, under the leadership of Bishop Francis Wale Oke, has announced a 40-day prayer and fasting programme and urged Nigerians and other churches to participate.

The programme will commence on January 6, 2025, and end with a national prayer gathering on February 14, 2025, in Abuja.

Source: Legit.ng