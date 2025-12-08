US President Donald Trump's allegation of Christian genocide in Nigeria has been commended for having the chance to spur the government into action

Binzak Azeez, a legal practitioner, in an exclusive interview with Legit.ng, explained how some Muslims have killed their fellow Muslims and Christians in the name of defending the religion

The lawyer also maintained that the body language of many of the religious leaders in the northern parts of Nigeria supported the killings in the name of Islam in the region

United States President Donald Trump's allegation of Christian genocide in Nigeria has received a fresh nod from a Nigerian lawyer and public commentator, Binzak Azeez. In an exclusive interview with Legit.ng, Azeez cited cases where some Muslims killed a Christian and a fellow Muslim in the name of defending their religion, and justice was never served.

Trump also alleged that Christians are being targeted and prosecuted in the West African country while threatening to launch a military operation to defend the Christians in Nigeria. However, Trump's claim has been widely debunked, but the US authority has continued to show interest in the insecurity in Nigeria.

Binzak Azeez speaks on Donald Trump's allegation against Nigeria Photo Credit: @officialABAT, @realDonaldTrump

Source: Twitter

According to Azeez, the allegation of the Christian genocide in Nigeria by the US president would spur Nigerian leaders to action in addressing the issues. He maintained that some Nigerians have been killed for alleged blasphemy in the northern region of the country.

Lawyer accuses Northern religious leaders of supporting attacks

The lawyer accused the religious leaders in the north of systematically supporting the attack, which is contrary to the teachings of Islam. He maintained that though the Islamic scholars are not publicly supporting it, their consistent silence each time this attack happened makes some noise in the world.

His statement reads:

"I don't have any reservations for the re-designation as long as it spurs our political leaders to address the insecurity in the country. There is indeed a targeted killing of Christians in the country, specifically in the North, by some misguided extremists who also do not spare their Muslim fellows in the killings. For instance, the people who murdered Deborah Samuel for an alleged blasphemy are muslims. In the same Sokoto State, a mob of muslims also lynched their fellow muslim brother, Usman Buda, for an alleged blasphemy. Till today, nobody has been prosecuted for the murder of these two people.

"I only made references to these two instances. There is a number of killings under the name of the Islamic religion in the North. Though the people who carry out the killings act contrary to Islamic teachings. Islam values humanity, cherishes the sanctity of life and gives room for other people to practice their beliefs. However, the fact remains that some misguided people kill indiscriminately under the guise of the propagation of Islam. The body language of some Northern religious leaders shows tactical support for the religious killings. In my view, the US declaration will be helpful to the Christians and indirectly benefit the Muslims as well."

Binzak Azeez commends Donald Trump's allegation Photo Credit: @officialABAT, @realDonaldTrump

Source: Twitter

Trump's allegation: US envoys visit Benue

Legit.ng earlier reported that Benue governor, Hyacinth Iormem Alia, has played host to some members of the United States Congress who were in the state to assess its security situation.

The governor had announced their visit in a social media post on Saturday, December 7, which had started generating reactions from some Nigerians.

This came as a result of the alleged Christian genocide in Nigeria by US President Donald Trump and his threat to launch a military operation in the West African country.

