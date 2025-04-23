There are 252 cardinals, only 135 cardinals have voting status and are eligible to vote for the next Pope when the conclave begins

18 of the 135 cardinals eligible to vote and elect a new pontiff to replace Pope Francis are from the Africa continent

Legit.ng recalls that Pope Francis passed away on Easter Monday, April 21, 2025 at his residence in the Casa Santa Marta within Vatican City

Legit.ng journalist, Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Vatican City, Italy - No fewer than 18 Africans are among the 135 cardinals eligible to elect the next Pope following the death of Pope Francis, born Jorge Mario Bergoglio, on Monday, April 21, 2025.

There are 252 cardinals but only 135 cardinals have voting status and are eligible to vote.

135 cardinals have voting status and are eligible to elect a new Pope. Photo credit: @chasethatclout

Source: Twitter

All cardinals under the age of 80 can take part in the secret ballot to be held in the conclave.

As reported by The Punch, Europe has the highest number, with 53 cardinals of voting status.

Asia has 23 cardinals followed by Africa with 18 voting members of the College of Cardinals.

South America follows with 17, while North America has 16 cardinal electors.

The continent with the the lowest number of cardinals are Oceania and Central America, with four each.

Cardinal electors of African origin

Fridolin Besungu (DR Congo) Ignace Dogbo (Ivory Coast) Stephen Brislin (South Africa) Arlindo Furtado (Cape Verde) Antoine Kambanda (Rwanda) Jean-Pierre Kutwa (Ivory Coast) John Njue (Kenya) Dieudonne Nzapalainga (Central African Republic) Peter Okpaleke (Nigeria) Nakellentuba Ouedraogo (Burkina Faso) Protase Rugambwa (Tanzania) Robert Sarah (Guinea) Berhaneyesus Souraphiel (Ethiopia) Desire Tsarahazana (Madagascar) Peter Turkson (Ghana) Jean-Paul Vesco (Algeria) Cristobal Romero (Morocco) Stephen Mulla (South-Sudan)

These African cardinals are eligible to vote for the next Pope when the conclave begins.

Leading cardinals to succeed Pope Francis

Peter Erdo (Hungary), Matteo Zuppi (Italy)

Robert Sarah (Guinea)

Luis Tagle (Filipino)

Pietro Parolin (Italy)

Pierattista Pizzaballa (Jerusalem)

Willem Eijk (Netherlands)

Malcolm Ranjith (Sri Lanka)

Jean-Marc Aveline (France)

Fridolin Besungu (Congo)

Anders Arborelius (Sweden)

Charles Bo (Myanmar)

2 African Cardinals who May become next Pope

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Pope Francis passed away on Easter Monday, April 21, 2025, at his residence in the Casa Santa Marta within Vatican City.

Just a day before his death, the Pontiff made a public appearance during Easter Sunday celebrations at St. Peter’s Square after surviving double pneumonia.

Two African Cardinals, Peter Turkson of Ghana and Fridolin Ambongo Besungo of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, have emerged as top contenders to succeed the late pontiff.

266 Popes who have led Catholic Church

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the papacy has been a key institution for nearly two millennia, shaping Catholic doctrine, guiding the faithful, and addressing global challenges.

Throughout history, popes have played both spiritual and political roles, leading reforms, influencing international relations, and facing rival claimants (antipopes).

The list of popes, from St. Peter to today, reflects the endurance and evolution of the Catholic Church, maintaining an unbroken chain of leadership This is as the Vatican announced the death of Pope Francis died at the age of 88 on Monday, April.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng