For nearly two millennia, the papacy has stood as one of the most influential institutions in human history.

From St. Peter, who is traditionally recognized as the first pope, to the modern leaders of the Church, each pope has played a critical role in shaping Catholic doctrine, guiding the faithful, and responding to the ever-changing challenges of the world.

Throughout history, 266 powerful popes have led the Catholic Church, shaping its doctrine and guiding its followers. Photo credit: Chuck Fishman/Vatican Pool/Bettmann

Source: Getty Images

The list of popes is a testament to the endurance and evolution of the Catholic Church, reflecting moments of triumph, reform, and even controversy.

Throughout history, popes have not only been spiritual leaders but also political figures, shaping international relations, leading crusades, initiating reforms, and sometimes facing opposition from rival claimants, known as antipopes.

This list presents the complete line of popes, from the earliest days of Christianity to the present, illustrating the unbroken chain of leadership that has guided billions of Catholics across generations.

The List of Popes

St. Peter (32-67) St. Linus (67-76) St. Anacletus (Cletus) (76-88) St. Clement I (88-97) St. Evaristus (97-105) St. Alexander I (105-115) St. Sixtus I (115-125) – Also called Xystus I St. Telesphorus (125-136) St. Hyginus (136-140) St. Pius I (140-155) St. Anicetus (155-166) St. Soter (166-175) St. Eleutherius (175-189) St. Victor I (189-199) St. Zephyrinus (199-217) St. Callistus I (217-222) – Opposed by St. Hippolytus, antipope (217-236) St. Urban I (222-230) St. Pontian (230-235) St. Anterus (235-236) St. Fabian (236-250) St. Cornelius (251-253) – Opposed by Novatian, antipope (251) St. Lucius I (253-254) St. Stephen I (254-257) St. Sixtus II (257-258) St. Dionysius (260-268) St. Felix I (269-274) St. Eutychian (275-283) St. Caius (Gaius) (283-296) St. Marcellinus (296-304) St. Marcellus I (308-309) St. Eusebius (309 or 310) St. Miltiades (311-314) St. Sylvester I (314-335) St. Marcus (336) St. Julius I (337-352) Liberius (352-366) – Opposed by Felix II, antipope (355-365) St. Damasus I (366-384) – Opposed by Ursicinus, antipope (366-367) St. Siricius (384-399) St. Anastasius I (399-401) St. Innocent I (401-417)

