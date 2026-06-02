President Denis Sassou-Nguesso announced that all African citizens would be granted visa-free access to the Republic of the Congo from January 1, 2027

The policy was unveiled during the African Development Bank's annual meetings in Brazzaville and received strong support from delegates and labour groups

African trade union leaders praised the decision, saying it would improve mobility, create economic opportunities and strengthen continental unity

The Republic of the Congo has announced plans to remove visa requirements for citizens of all African countries, including Nigeria, from January 1, 2027, in a move aimed at advancing regional integration and easing movement across the continent.

Sassou-Nguesso announced that African citizens would be granted visa-free access to the Republic of the Congo. Photo: FB/ Denis Sassou-Nguesso

Source: Facebook

As reported by Legit.ng sister project in Kenya, Tuko, President Denis Sassou-Nguesso unveiled the policy during the African Development Bank Group's 2026 Annual Meetings in Brazzaville.

The announcement was made as delegates gathered for discussions on Africa's economic future and development priorities.

The declaration was met with applause from government officials, diplomats, investors, development institutions and civil society representatives attending the event.

Why is Congo removing visa restrictions?

Under the new policy, African nationals will be allowed to enter the Central African nation without obtaining a visa.

"As from the first of January 2027, nationals of all African countries will have visa-free access and will no longer need a visa to come to Congo," President Sassou Nguesso declared.

The Congolese leader said African countries must deepen cooperation and move beyond policies that hinder continental unity.

"We must move beyond selfishness and nationalism," the president said.

Congo will begin implementing the visa-free policy from January 2027. Photo: FB/ Denis Sassou-Nguesso

Source: Facebook

He also called for stronger commitment to the African Continental Free Trade Area, arguing that practical measures are needed to transform economic integration from policy into reality.

According to Sassou-Nguesso, major infrastructure investments remain essential to unlocking Africa's development potential. He noted that individual countries cannot shoulder the burden alone and urged collaboration on transport, energy and water projects.

How have African workers reacted?

The announcement received support from the African Regional Organisation of the International Trade Union Confederation, which represents millions of workers across the continent.

In a statement issued days after the announcement, the organisation described the decision as a major step toward strengthening African unity and improving opportunities for workers.

"For African workers, freedom of movement is not only about travel; it is about dignity, inclusion, decent work opportunities, trade, cultural exchange, and strengthening solidarity among African peoples," the statement read.

The labour body said easier travel across borders could improve access to jobs, support trade and create safer migration pathways for workers seeking opportunities in other countries.

Ghana lifts visa requirement for African nations

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Ghana has announced visa-free entry for all African passport holders, becoming one of the latest countries on the continent to relax border restrictions in a move to improve regional mobility and economic integration.

The Ghana Immigration Service disclosed the development through an official social media post.

The authorities also unveiled a new electronic visa platform designed to simplify entry procedures for travellers heading into the country.

Source: Legit.ng