FCT, Abuja - A well-followed X (formerly Twitter) page, A. Ayofe, made a social media publication claiming that one-time presidential candidate Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso held a closed-door meeting with President Bola Tinubu.

A. Ayofe (@abdullahayofel) insinuated that the meeting happened in Aso Rock on Wednesday, April 23, 2025.

Ayofe posted a 43-seconds video showing the two politicians posing for a photograph after what appeared a meeting.

His claim comes amid notable defections on Wednesday, April 23.

Legit.ng had reported how Delta state governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

In the same vein, the immediate past governor of Delta state, Ifeanyi Okowa, defected from the PDP to the APC. The announcement came two years after Okowa stood as the running mate of Atiku Abubakar of the PDP in the Nigerian presidential election.

Messrs Oborevwori and Okowa's political steps elicited strong reactions across the state and Nigeria, with many expressing surprise over the their decision.

The caption of Ayofe's video with some emojis reads:

"BREAKING: Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso in closed-door Meeting With President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu....Jagaban (referring to President Tinubu) master strategist."

The video has been watched by more than 70,000 people, and it has garnered 120+ replies, over 330 reposts, 1,100 likes, and 85 bookmarks.

Is this claim correct? Legit.ng checked.

Verification of video purporting Tinubu, Kwankwaso meeting

Legit.ng scrutiny showed that the clip is an old video from 2023.

On Friday, June 9, 2023, President Tinubu met with Senator Kwankwaso, one of his key challengers in the February 25, 2023, presidential election, at Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Kwankwaso, who came fourth in the election, was the presidential candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP).

At the time, he was the first presidential candidate to visit Tinubu at Aso Rock.

Lawmaker Abdulmumin Jibrin, former coordinator of a campaign group of Tinubu, joined the NNPP leader to the presidential villa.

Addressing State House correspondents after the meeting, Kwankwaso said he discussed governance with the president.

In the past year, Kwankwaso has been one of the vocal critics of President Tinubu.

Kwankwaso did not meet President Tinubu on a day big defections happened in Delta state. @abdullahayofel shared an old video.

Kano lawmaker Kawu defects from NNPP to APC

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Senator Abdulrahman Kawu Sumaila, representing Kano South senatorial district, officially defected from the NNPP to the ruling APC.

The former senior special assistant to ex-President Muhammadu Buhari on national assembly matters confirmed his defection in a brief statement to journalists in Kano.

Senator Sumaila was among four lawmakers previously suspended by the NNPP’s Hashimu Dungurawa-led faction in Kano over alleged anti-party activities.

