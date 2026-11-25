Kuwait's aviation authorities published a comprehensive list of items that passengers cannot carry into an aircraft cabin or security-restricted areas

The banned items span weapons, sharp objects, explosive devices, dangerous chemicals, and several everyday tools that could pose a risk on board

Special exceptions apply to medicines, baby milk, baby food, and products required for special dietary needs under the 100ml liquid rule

Kuwait has released a detailed list of 59 items that passengers are prohibited from carrying into aircraft cabins or any security-restricted area at airports, citing safety risks to passengers and aircraft.

The restrictions are broad, covering everything from obvious threats such as firearms and explosives to less obvious items including ropes, masking tape, and certain tools. Passengers travelling through Kuwait should review the full list carefully before packing their carry-on luggage.

Kuwait identifies 59 items passengers cannot carry inside aircraft cabins. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/Anadolu/NurPhoto

Source: Getty Images

Kuwait aircraft cabins

The following firearms and related items are prohibited:

1. Pistols, revolvers, rifles and shotguns

2. Toy guns, replicas and imitation firearms that look like real weapons

3. Parts of firearms, except telescopic sights

4. Compressed air guns and CO2 guns

5. Pellet guns and ball-bearing guns

6. Signal flare guns and starter pistols

7. Bows, crossbows and arrows

8. Harpoon guns and spear guns

9. Slingshots and catapults

10. Stun guns and electric shock batons

11. Devices used to stun or kill animals

12. Mace and pepper sprays

13. Tear gas and acid sprays

14. Animal repellent sprays

Kuwait cabin baggage: objects not permitted

15. Axes, hatchets and meat cleavers

16. Ice axes and ice picks

17. Razor blades and box cutters

18. Knives with blades longer than 6cm

19. Scissors with blades longer than 6cm

20. Sharp martial arts equipment

21. Swords and sabres

22. Crowbars

23. Drills and drill bits, including cordless portable drills

24. Screwdrivers and chisels longer than 6cm

25. Saws, including cordless portable power saws

26. Blowtorches

27. Bolt guns and nail guns

Blunt objects in Kuwait banned list

28. Baseball and softball bats

29. Clubs and batons

30. Billy clubs, blackjack and nightsticks

31. Martial arts equipment used for striking

Explosives and dangerous devices banned by Kuwait

32. Ammunition

33. Blasting caps, detonators and fuses

34. Replica or imitation explosive devices

35. Mines, grenades and other military explosives

36. Fireworks and other pyrotechnics

37. Smoke-generating canisters and cartridges

38. Dynamite, gunpowder and plastic explosives

39. Briefcases with built-in alarm devices

40. Cases containing lithium batteries or pyrotechnic materials

Kuwait aircraft cabins: Hazardous chemicals and substances

41. Compressed gases, including camping gas and butane

42. Oxygen and liquid nitrogen

43. Diving cylinders

44. Corrosive materials, including acids and alkalis

45. Mercury, including mercury in thermometers

46. Wet-cell batteries

47. Flammable liquids, including lighter fuel, paints and paint thinners

48. Flammable solids and easily ignited materials

49. Matches and substances that can catch fire on their own

50. Substances that release flammable gases when they come into contact with water

51. Oxidising substances, including bleaching powder and peroxides

52. Insecticides and we.ed killers

53. Poisonous and infectious substances

54. Live virus materials

55. Magnetised materials

56. Offensive or irritating substances

Kuwait carry-on luggage: Other restricted items

57. Ropes

58. Masking tapes

59. Liquids, aerosols and gels in containers larger than 100ml

Regarding liquids, passengers are permitted to carry containers of up to 100ml each, but all such items must fit inside a single transparent, resealable plastic bag with a maximum capacity of one litre, and that bag must close fully.

Exceptions are made for medicines, baby milk, baby food, and products required for special dietary needs.

Kuwait: clothes men cannot wear to work

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Kuwait had released a list of six clothing items male employees are prohibited from wearing while on duty. The banned clothing includes short trousers, T-shirts, sportswear, shirts bearing inappropriate pictures or messages, and hats carrying inappropriate pictures or messages.

The traditional Dishdasha is also considered unacceptable when worn without the accompanying Ghutra and Egal. The guidelines outline the type of dressing male employees are expected to avoid while at work in the country.

Source: Legit.ng