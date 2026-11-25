Kuwait Releases Full List of 59 Items Banned From Aircraft Cabins
- Kuwait's aviation authorities published a comprehensive list of items that passengers cannot carry into an aircraft cabin or security-restricted areas
- The banned items span weapons, sharp objects, explosive devices, dangerous chemicals, and several everyday tools that could pose a risk on board
- Special exceptions apply to medicines, baby milk, baby food, and products required for special dietary needs under the 100ml liquid rule
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Kuwait has released a detailed list of 59 items that passengers are prohibited from carrying into aircraft cabins or any security-restricted area at airports, citing safety risks to passengers and aircraft.
The restrictions are broad, covering everything from obvious threats such as firearms and explosives to less obvious items including ropes, masking tape, and certain tools. Passengers travelling through Kuwait should review the full list carefully before packing their carry-on luggage.
Kuwait aircraft cabins
The following firearms and related items are prohibited:
1. Pistols, revolvers, rifles and shotguns
2. Toy guns, replicas and imitation firearms that look like real weapons
3. Parts of firearms, except telescopic sights
4. Compressed air guns and CO2 guns
5. Pellet guns and ball-bearing guns
6. Signal flare guns and starter pistols
7. Bows, crossbows and arrows
8. Harpoon guns and spear guns
9. Slingshots and catapults
10. Stun guns and electric shock batons
11. Devices used to stun or kill animals
12. Mace and pepper sprays
13. Tear gas and acid sprays
14. Animal repellent sprays
Kuwait cabin baggage: objects not permitted
15. Axes, hatchets and meat cleavers
16. Ice axes and ice picks
17. Razor blades and box cutters
18. Knives with blades longer than 6cm
19. Scissors with blades longer than 6cm
20. Sharp martial arts equipment
21. Swords and sabres
22. Crowbars
23. Drills and drill bits, including cordless portable drills
24. Screwdrivers and chisels longer than 6cm
25. Saws, including cordless portable power saws
26. Blowtorches
27. Bolt guns and nail guns
Blunt objects in Kuwait banned list
28. Baseball and softball bats
29. Clubs and batons
30. Billy clubs, blackjack and nightsticks
31. Martial arts equipment used for striking
Explosives and dangerous devices banned by Kuwait
32. Ammunition
33. Blasting caps, detonators and fuses
34. Replica or imitation explosive devices
35. Mines, grenades and other military explosives
36. Fireworks and other pyrotechnics
37. Smoke-generating canisters and cartridges
38. Dynamite, gunpowder and plastic explosives
39. Briefcases with built-in alarm devices
40. Cases containing lithium batteries or pyrotechnic materials
Kuwait aircraft cabins: Hazardous chemicals and substances
41. Compressed gases, including camping gas and butane
42. Oxygen and liquid nitrogen
43. Diving cylinders
44. Corrosive materials, including acids and alkalis
45. Mercury, including mercury in thermometers
46. Wet-cell batteries
47. Flammable liquids, including lighter fuel, paints and paint thinners
48. Flammable solids and easily ignited materials
49. Matches and substances that can catch fire on their own
50. Substances that release flammable gases when they come into contact with water
51. Oxidising substances, including bleaching powder and peroxides
52. Insecticides and we.ed killers
53. Poisonous and infectious substances
54. Live virus materials
55. Magnetised materials
56. Offensive or irritating substances
Kuwait carry-on luggage: Other restricted items
57. Ropes
58. Masking tapes
59. Liquids, aerosols and gels in containers larger than 100ml
Regarding liquids, passengers are permitted to carry containers of up to 100ml each, but all such items must fit inside a single transparent, resealable plastic bag with a maximum capacity of one litre, and that bag must close fully.
Exceptions are made for medicines, baby milk, baby food, and products required for special dietary needs.
Kuwait: clothes men cannot wear to work
Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Kuwait had released a list of six clothing items male employees are prohibited from wearing while on duty. The banned clothing includes short trousers, T-shirts, sportswear, shirts bearing inappropriate pictures or messages, and hats carrying inappropriate pictures or messages.
The traditional Dishdasha is also considered unacceptable when worn without the accompanying Ghutra and Egal. The guidelines outline the type of dressing male employees are expected to avoid while at work in the country.
Source: Legit.ng
Muhammed Hammed Olayinka (Human Interest Editor) Muhammed has worked with Oracle UNILORIN, Opera News Hub, Scopper News, Gistreel, and now LEGIT.ng. He won the NAPSS President Writing Skirmish (2017) and was first runner-up in the UNILORIN Senate Writing Contest (2018). He can be reached via email at muhammed.hammedolayinka@corp.legit.ng