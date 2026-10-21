Uchechukwu Madubom, a Babcock University graduate, shared her emotional reaction after missing her dream CGPA of 4.50 by a single point

The computer science graduate had prayed and worked specifically for a 4.50, making the 4.49 result feel like a personal blow despite her many achievements

Her viral and candid LinkedIn post about the pain of falling just short of a first-class degree resonated widely online

Uchechukwu Madubom, a Babcock University graduate, has opened up about the moment she saw her final CGPA and felt a pain she had not prepared for.

Writing on LinkedIn in October 2026, Madubom revealed that she had prayed specifically for a 4.50 and pushed herself relentlessly throughout her studies to reach that target.

Babcock University graduate who almost got first class posts CGPA. Photo: LinkedIn/ Uchechukwu Madubom

Source: UGC

When her final result appeared and showed 4.49, the single-point gap hit harder than she anticipated. "Nothing anyone said could immediately make it better," she wrote.

Babcock University student misses first-class degree

What made the result sting was not just the figure itself but everything she had invested to get there. Madubom graduated with straight A's across all her 400-level courses, successfully defended her final year project, and served as class president for her graduating set at her church.

Beyond academics, she took on leadership responsibilities, built meaningful relationships, and accumulated practical experience throughout her time at the university.

Over time, she said, her perspective began to shift. Looking at the full picture of what her university years had produced, she concluded that the journey had delivered far more than one number could capture. "That 4.49 will always remind me that sometimes, the thing we desperately want does not determine how successful our journey has been," she wrote.

She closed the LinkedIn post with a firm distinction: "So yes, that was my heartbreak, but it wasn't my failure."

Graduates share how they almost bagged first class

Her honesty struck a chord with others who had walked a similar path.

Oluwadamilola Sanya said:

"You know my 4.49 got me my first job (according to my now boss, it shows I was resilient)....so yea it's really a number and so much more. Congratulations."

Tobiloba Sefiu said:

"This is exactly my final result! 4.49!... I couldn't cry... 'I have always been a distinction student' I muttered. I just swallowed the defeat and didn't let it define me."

Oluwafemi Adegbola said:

"I finished with 4.44 in my first degree in engineering, though it was painful but i decided it will not define me, even though I did not practise engineering all through my career, I decided that i will still be a first clas in whatever endeavour I found my-self. Let this be a drive to perform at optimum level with any opportunity you have! You are the best!!"

In a related story, UNILAG's best graduating student shared how he was rejected by the University of Ibadan, while another graduate staged a one-man protest over unemployment.

LASU BGS shares admission experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Lagos State University's (LASU) best graduating student opened up about her admission experience.

In an insightful interview with Legit.ng, the young lady shared her admission struggle, experience in school, and future goals.

Source: Legit.ng