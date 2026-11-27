Pastor Matthew Ashimolowo has weighed in on the leadership dispute at Fountain of Life Church involving Jimmy Odukoya and his siblings

The cleric warned that public disagreements over church leadership could attract government attention

Ashimolowo also advised pastors to appoint accomplished people to their boards of trustees to prevent internal power struggles

Nigerian pastor Matthew Ashimolowo has spoken about the ongoing leadership crisis at Fountain of Life Church in Lagos, where Pastor Jimmy Odukoya and his siblings have been involved in a dispute over the church's leadership.

The cleric cautioned that public disagreements within religious organisations could have consequences beyond the individuals involved, including attracting government scrutiny and potentially affecting other ministries.

Pastor Ashimolowo speaks about Jimmy Odukoya and his siblings' fight. Photos: @pastorpj/IG.

Source: Instagram

His comments come amid the controversy surrounding Jimmy, who has been involved in a legal battle over his position as the church's senior pastor.

Ashimolowo warns about government attention

In a video circulating online, Ashimolowo pointed to the dispute involving Jimmy and his siblings, warning that public church conflicts could draw national attention.

He cautioned that such disputes might encourage authorities to introduce laws or regulations that could affect churches and religious organisations generally.

The pastor urged ministers to be intentional about the people they appoint to their boards of trustees.

According to him, church leaders should choose accomplished and financially independent individuals rather than people who might see church positions as opportunities to meet personal financial needs.

What Ashimolowo said about church finances

Ashimolowo also shared some details about how he manages his ministry, stressing the importance of separating personal interests from church assets.

He said he does not collect a salary from his ministry and explained that vehicles acquired by the church belong to the organisation rather than the pastor.

He further warned against allowing one individual to exercise excessive control over church finances, including serving as the sole signatory to church accounts.

The Fountain of Life Church crisis has generated significant attention, with conflicting leadership claims and court proceedings adding to the dispute.

Watch the X video of Pastor Ashimolowo speaking about Jimmy Odukoya here:

Pastor Tolu Odukoya shares plan for Christmas

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Pastor Jimmy Odukoya's sister, Tolu Odukoya, an associate senior pastor at Fountain of Life Church, announced a Christmas worship concert, drawing attention not just for the event itself but for the timing of her post.

In the caption accompanying a promotional flyer, Odukoya invited the public to join her for what she described as "The Worship Project 2.0 Behold the King: A Christmas Worship

Source: Legit.ng