INEC Chairman Prof. Joash Amupitan named nine states where political violence had already begun disrupting election preparations

The Commission raised alarm over attacks on campaign convoys, party offices, and electoral officials by party supporters

Amupitan addressed heads of security agencies at a joint conference with the Office of the National Security Adviser in Abuja

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has flagged nine states as hotspots for campaign violence and political intolerance, warning that the growing unrest could jeopardise preparations for the 2027 general elections.

INEC Chairman Prof. Joash Amupitan named Lagos, Edo, Ekiti, Enugu, Ebonyi, Delta, Cross River, Oyo and Benue as the affected states. He spoke on Wednesday in Abuja at the INEC-Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) Strategic Election Security Conference, which brought together heads of security agencies.

INEC lists nine states with pre-election violence ahead of 2027 Photo Credit: @inecnigeria

Source: Twitter

The Guardian reported that Amupitan said campaign convoys, town hall meetings, party offices and supporters had all come under attack in the listed states. He also raised concern about the harassment, intimidation and physical assault of INEC's leadership, staff and ad-hoc workers by agents and supporters of political parties.

INEC warns parties over electoral officials

The chairman described such conduct as a direct attempt to compromise the independence of the electoral commission. He insisted that political parties and their candidates bore responsibility for maintaining peaceful campaigns across Nigeria.

Amupitan said the incidents were not isolated but reflected a broader pattern of political intolerance that, if left unchecked, could damage the credibility and conduct of the 2027 polls.

The conference, co-hosted with ONSA, was aimed at strengthening coordination between INEC and security agencies as the country moves closer to the next election cycle.

INEC warns against violence ahead of 2027 election Photo Credit: @inecnigeria

Source: Getty Images

Over 10 APC members died in Zamfara road crash

Legit.ng earlier reported that more than 10 APC members died in a road accident after the party's governorship campaign flag-off in Talata-Mafara, Zamfara State.

The victims were returning to Gummi Local Government Area when the crash happened, leaving several others with injuries.

Zamfara State Commissioner for Information confirmed the tragedy and announced the suspension of a campaign rally in honour of the victims.

Source: Legit.ng