Qatar's Ministry of Interior published a list of items that travellers are strictly forbidden from carrying in their hand luggage

The list covers a range of surprising everyday items, including certain foods that many passengers might not expect to be restricted

Authorities warned that any banned items discovered during screening will be confiscated permanently with no possibility of return

Qatar has drawn attention after its Ministry of Interior published a detailed list of items that passengers are not permitted to carry in their hand luggage when travelling through Qatari airports.

Certain food products appear alongside the more commonly expected sharp objects.

Qatar lists types of food foreigners are banned from carrying in hand luggage. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Foods banned from hand luggage in Qatar

The list, shared on the Ministry of Interior's official portal, covers a wide range of items that travellers may not realise fall under the restriction.

Among the more surprising entries are meat and fish, which are listed alongside paint as prohibited carry-on items.

The inclusion of these everyday goods is likely to catch many passengers off guard, particularly those who may have considered carrying food gifts or homecooked meals aboard.

Qatar: Sharp and sporting items also banned

Beyond food, the list covers an extensive selection of sharp and potentially dangerous objects. Razor blades, knives, cutlery, screwdrivers, wrenches, and scissors longer than 3 centimetres are all prohibited. Lighters of any kind, spray body perfumes, measuring tapes, and medical needles are also included, though an exception exists for needles required for medical purposes when accompanied by supporting documentation.

Sporting equipment features prominently on the list as well. Sports rackets of all kinds, billiard and snooker equipment, climbing and skating poles, feathered darts, and arrows are all barred from cabin baggage. Toys resembling weapons, whether manufactured from metal or plastic, are equally forbidden.

Nail clippers and nail files are specifically named, as are ropes, cutting tools, and all forms of knives, regardless of size or purpose.

Qatar warns of confiscation with no return

Qatar's authorities have made clear that the consequences of carrying any of these items in hand luggage are immediate.

If any prohibited item is discovered during security screening, it will be confiscated on the spot and will not be returned to the owner under any circumstances.

Passengers travelling through Qatar are advised to review the full list carefully before packing and to transfer any restricted items into checked baggage to avoid losing them entirely at the security checkpoint.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for many years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng