Hong Kong's Trade and Industry Department issued a clear rule on how much rice travellers can carry out of the territory without a licence

Rice is the only commodity classified as reserved under Hong Kong's trade regulations, making it subject to strict export controls

The regulation draws a line between personal use and commercial export, with specific conditions attached to transhipment cargo

Hong Kong has put a firm number on how much rice a traveller can carry out of the territory without needing an export licence.

According to the Hong Kong Trade and Industry Department, rice holds a unique status in the territory's trade framework. It is the only commodity listed as reserved under the Reserved Commodities (Control of Imports, Exports and Reserve Stocks) Regulations, Cap. 296A, a designation that subjects it to tighter controls than virtually any other traded good.

Hong Kong announced limit to rice export. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

Hong Kong's rice export rules explained

Under the regulations, anyone wishing to export rice commercially must obtain a licence from the Trade and Industry Department. These licences are specifically issued to cover the re-export of rice, meaning goods that have passed through Hong Kong rather than been produced there.

However, the rules carve out an exception for ordinary travellers. A person may leave Hong Kong with up to 15 kg of rice in their personal luggage, provided it is intended for personal consumption or as gifts, without applying for any licence. Beyond that threshold, the same export licensing requirements that apply to commercial shipments come into effect.

Hong Kong: Transhipment cargo and exemptions

The regulations also make provision for transhipment cargo, which refers to goods passing through Hong Kong on their way to another destination. Such cargo may qualify for an exemption from licensing requirements under specific conditions, outlined under what the department calls the Transhipment Cargo Exemption Scheme.

The rules reflect the broader sensitivity around rice as a staple food across Asia, where governments have historically monitored its supply and movement closely. By reserving rice as a controlled commodity, Hong Kong maintains the ability to manage stock levels and prevent shortfalls, particularly during periods of regional supply disruption.

Travellers carrying rice across Hong Kong's borders are advised to stay within the 15 kg personal allowance to avoid running into licensing obligations at the point of departure.

For more details on controlled exports and the transhipment exemption scheme, visit the Hong Kong Customs and Excise Department's official guidance on controlled exports.

In a similar report, Legit.ng published that Hong Kong announced the salary foreigners can earn to bypass the local recruitment proof requirement.

Hong Kong: Sectors foreign professionals can work

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Hong Kong announced the expanded scheme allowing foreign professionals in 17 sectors to carry out short-term work for up to 14 days without an employment visa.

More than 56,000 non-local professionals have already taken part in over 9,500 activities under the scheme. From October 1, the expansion adds social welfare, opening the door for foreign experts to join approved workshops, research and symposiums.

Source: Legit.ng