The Senegalese Football Federation won an 11-month legal battle at the Court of Arbitration for Sport over the AFCON 2025 title

FSF president Abdoulaye Fall dedicated the victory to a young supporter who died in a car accident on her way to cheer the team

Fall also honoured 18 Senegalese fans who were detained in Morocco for months following a disturbance at the final

The Senegalese Football Federation (FSF) has dedicated its Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) victory, which confirmed Senegal as the rightful winners of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, to a young fan who lost her life while travelling to watch the team.

CAS ruled in Senegal's favour following a legal dispute that began on 18 January 2025, the day of the AFCON final, and lasted 11 months. The ruling reinstated the Teranga Lions as champions of the tournament held in Morocco.

FSF dedicates CAS victory to two groups of fans. Photo by Oussama Laribou.

Source: Getty Images

FSF president Abdoulaye Fall issued a statement on the federation's website in which he directed his tribute to two groups of supporters who suffered in connection with the tournament.

Fall honours Aida Faye Samb

The first was Aïda Faye Samb, a student and supporter who died in a road accident on 3 January 2026 while making her way to Tangier to watch Senegal's Round of 16 clash against Sudan, a match the Lions won 3-1, as noted by Sene News.

"My deepest and most heartfelt thoughts go out to our young compatriot Aïda Faye Samb, a student and fervent supporter who tragically passed away on January 3, 2026, while travelling to Tangier to support our national team," Fall said.

"This second star, now legally sealed, is dedicated to her enduring memory, as well as to the dignity of our eighteen supporters who suffered in the aftermath of the final before returning home."

The second group Fall honoured were 18 Senegalese supporters arrested following a disturbance that broke out at the AFCON final.

The fans were held in Morocco for about three months before King Mohammed VI granted them a royal pardon on 23 May 2026, citing humanitarian reasons and the bilateral relationship between Morocco and Senegal, on the occasion of Eid al-Adha.

Fall's tribute placed the legal win within a broader human cost borne by ordinary supporters, framing the CAS decision not only as a sporting achievement but as a source of vindication for those who suffered in pursuit of it.

Senegal sends message to Morocco

Legit.ng previously reported that Senegal sent a message to Morocco after the Court of Arbitration for Sport delivered its verdict on the AFCON 2025 case.

Senegal extended a hand of unity to their neighbours, with both countries enjoying a great relationship before the ugly scenes in the AFCON final.

Source: Legit.ng