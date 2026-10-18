A popular agent banking network is closing its PoS operations as inflation, naira depreciation, rising costs and competition make agent banking harder to sustain

The firm gave its agents 30 days to transfer their funds, while affected employees will receive support during the transition

According to the firm, it will remain in Nigeria, continuing its wider payment services and card-issuing operations

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

Nigeria’s challenging business environment has forced another major financial technology company to scale back operations, as payment services provider Onafriq announced the closure of its agent banking business, popularly known as Baxi.

The company cited rising operating costs, persistent inflation, naira depreciation and growing competition as major factors behind its decision to discontinue the business operated by Onafriq Nigeria Payments Limited.

Onafriq cites inflation, naira troubles, and other issues for shutting down Baxi. Credit: Bloomberg/Contributor

Source: Getty Images

The development marks a significant setback for the company's investment in Nigeria's agent banking industry, which has played an important role in expanding financial services to underserved communities.

Why Onafriq is shutting down Baxi

In a statement, Onafriq explained that Nigeria's economic conditions had significantly weakened the commercial viability of its agent banking operations.

The company entered the market in 2021 after acquiring Capricorn Digital Limited, operators of Baxi, and subsequently invested heavily in expanding its agent network through 2023.

However, the business landscape changed considerably in 2024 as the naira's depreciation, inflationary pressures and rising operational expenses eroded profitability.

According to Onafriq, the rapid adoption of instant bank-to-bank transfers also transformed transaction patterns at PoS outlets, intensifying competition and squeezing profit margins, ThisDay reports.

These developments made the traditional offline agent banking model increasingly difficult to sustain.

Following a comprehensive strategic review, the company concluded that winding down the operation was its most sustainable option.

CEO speaks on difficult decision

Onafriq's founder and Chief Executive Officer, Dare Okoudjou, described the closure as painful, acknowledging its implications for employees, agents and business partners.

"We entered Nigeria with conviction and commitment, but did not achieve the outcome we set out for," Okoudjou said.

He explained that the company remained committed to treating affected stakeholders fairly and ensuring an orderly transition.

The CEO also reaffirmed Onafriq's confidence in Nigeria's financial services market despite the disappointing outcome of its agent banking investment.

Baxi agents given 30 days to transfer funds

As part of the shutdown arrangements, Onafriq disclosed that agents operating through the Baxi payments platform had been transitioned to another principal bank.

Affected agents have been instructed to transfer their funds to their preferred principal bank within 30 days.

The company assured agents that its support teams would remain available to guide the process.

Employees whose responsibilities are directly connected to the discontinued business will also be affected.

Onafriq pledged to consult affected workers, provide appropriate support and honour its commitments during the transition.

Onafriq says it is not leaving Nigeria

PoS firm shuts down operations, gives reasons, and gives agents a deadline to withdraw funds. Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

Despite the closure, Onafriq stressed that it was not withdrawing entirely from Nigeria.

The company will continue providing payment services through its broader African payments network and card-issuing operations.

It maintained that Nigeria remains strategically important to its long-term growth plans.

The development nevertheless highlights the mounting pressures facing financial technology operators as economic instability, changing consumer preferences and intensifying competition reshape Nigeria's digital payments industry.

Moove exits Nigeria after Uber

Legit.ng earlier reported that six years after starting with 76 cars in Lagos, Moove is leaving Nigeria, closing the chapter on the market that helped build its global business.

For eligible drivers, however, the departure comes with a significant reward: outright ownership of the vehicles they have been paying to acquire.

Source: Legit.ng