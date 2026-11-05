Australia's border rules ban travellers from bringing several food items into the country, including fresh fruit and homemade meals

Food picked up on a plane or ship during the journey to Australia also falls under the restricted items list

Pepper spray is among the non-food items that travellers cannot bring into Australia

Australia has published a list of items that travellers are not allowed to bring into the country, covering several categories of food as well as certain non-food goods.

The restrictions apply to anyone entering Australia, including returning residents and tourists arriving from overseas.

Australia enforces strict border restrictions, banning fresh fruit, homemade food, and in-transit snacks to protect its biosecurity. Credit: Lightrocket/Getty

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Food items banned at the Australian border

Fresh fruit tops the list of prohibited items. This includes commonly carried produce such as apples, mandarins, and oranges, along with any other fresh fruit.

Homemade food is also not permitted. This covers meals, cakes, and any other food prepared at home before the trip, which cannot generally be brought into the country regardless of the ingredients used.

Travellers are also barred from carrying food they collected on board a plane or ship during their journey. Any snacks, meals, or packaged food picked up in transit must be discarded before passing through Australian border control.

Non-food items also restricted

Beyond food, Australia does not allow travellers to bring pepper spray into the country. The item is listed among goods that are prohibited at entry points.

Australia maintains strict biosecurity rules at its borders to protect its agriculture and environment from pests and diseases that could be introduced through imported food or plant material.

Travellers who fail to declare or dispose of banned items at the border may face fines or other penalties under Australian law.

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Source: Legit.ng