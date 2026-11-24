The UK government requires travellers carrying cash equivalent to £10,000 or more to declare it when crossing the border

Travellers can submit their declaration up to 72 hours before arriving in Great Britain through an official online form

Those at ports with a red channel have the option to collect a physical declaration form from a Border Force Officer

The United Kingdom government has announced that anyone travelling into or out of Great Britain carrying cash equivalent to £10,000 (N17,669,950) or more is legally required to declare it.

The rule applies to travellers moving between Great Britain and any other country, covering both arrivals and departures. According to the UK government, the declaration must be made regardless of the currency or combination of currencies being carried, as long as the total value meets or exceeds the £10,000 threshold.

UK mentions the cash amount to declare before entering the country. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

How to declare cash at UK border

Travellers have two options for completing their declaration. The first is to use the online route, where a declaration form is available on the official government website by searching "declare cash you carry into or out of the UK" on gov.uk. This option allows the declaration to be submitted up to 72 hours before the date of arrival, giving travellers the flexibility to sort the paperwork well in advance of their journey.

The second option is for those arriving at ports that operate a red channel. At these locations, travellers can approach a Border Force Officer directly and request form BOR 9011 to complete the declaration in person.

UK: What Nigerian travellers need to know

For Nigerians travelling to the United Kingdom, particularly those making the journey as part of the ongoing japa wave, the rule is a practical consideration worth planning for. Anyone intending to carry a substantial amount of cash for expenses, property transactions, school fees, or family support should be aware of the threshold before departure.

Failure to declare the required amount can result in the cash being seized by Border Force, making it essential to comply with the regulation ahead of time.

The simplest approach remains the online route, which allows travellers to handle the process from home before they even reach the airport.

In a similar report, Legit.ng published that the UK announced foreigners who can get a permanent residency after three, five, ten, and 20 years while in the country.

UK bans additional item from entry

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the UK announced an offence focused on foreigners wearing an item in designated public areas.

Any foreigner wearing clothes that purposely conceals their identity could face up to one month in prison, according to the UK's Crime and Policing Act 2026.

Source: Legit.ng