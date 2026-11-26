Babcock University released a publication in January 2026 outlining standards for female students on campus

The university listed three broad categories of hairstyles that female students are strictly prohibited from wearing

The rules were published under a dedicated section titled 'Unapproved Hairstyles (Strictly Prohibited)'

Babcock University, located in Ilisan Remo, Ogun State, has laid out clear restrictions on the kinds of hairstyles female students are permitted to wear while on campus. The rules, contained in a publication released in January 2026, signal the institution's continued commitment to maintaining a defined standard of appearance among its student population.

The restrictions were published under a section specifically headed "UNAPPROVED HAIRSTYLES (STRICTLY PROHIBITED)", leaving no ambiguity about how seriously the university intends to enforce the policy.

Babcock University bans female students from making certain hairstyles while on campus. Right image for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Babcock University, James Marshall

Source: Getty Images

Babcock University's banned hairstyle for female students

According to the January 2026 publication, Babcock University requires that female students avoid hairstyles falling under any of the following three categories:

1. Extreme hairstyles.

2. Indecent hairstyles.

3. Hairstyles that do not follow the university's approved standards.

Babcock University hairstyle rules for students

The three-point list effectively gives the university broad discretion in determining what qualifies as acceptable. While the first two categories target hairstyles that are visually dramatic or considered inappropriate, the third category extends the restriction to anything that falls outside whatever standards the institution has formally approved, even if the style would not ordinarily be considered extreme or indecent.

The policy forms part of the university's wider student conduct and appearance guidelines, which Babcock University has long been known for enforcing strictly across its campus community.

Babcock student bags first class, ACA qualification

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Wuraola Sokefun graduated from Babcock University with a First Class Honours degree in Finance and also qualified as an Associate Chartered Accountant before her convocation.

She revealed that she passed the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) professional examinations while still an undergraduate.

Source: Legit.ng