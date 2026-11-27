Sola Sobowale shared a heartfelt tribute to late actor Pete Edochie, recalling moments they spent together on set

A video clip captured Pete Edochie sharing words of wisdom on location alongside other Nollywood veterans

Fans flooded the comment section with emotional reactions to the tribute post

Veteran actress Sola Sobowale has paid an emotional tribute to the late Pete Edochie, sharing a behind-the-scenes memory from a time they worked together on set.

The post, shared on Thursday, November, 26, 2026, and reposted on Sobowale's Instagram page, was originally published by Taptapsending.

Sola Sobowale has shared a touching video of her working relationship with Pete Edochie. Photo credit@solasobowale/@peteedochie

Source: Instagram

It captured a moment featuring Edochie alongside Prince Jide Kosoko, Sobowale herself, and Alaba Ultimate during a production shoot.

Pete Edochie's words on set

A video included in the post showed Edochie in characteristically philosophical form, delivering the kind of quiet wisdom that made him a beloved figure in Nigerian cinema. Speaking candidly, he said:

"You know, life rewards those who try, not those who stand idly by. If no one has praised you today, let me be the one to do it. Well done. Look, if you sell off your father's land to buy a trumpet, where will you stand to blow it?"

Sola Sobowale has reacted to the death of Pete Edochie in a moving post. Photo credit@solasobowale

Source: Instagram

The caption accompanying the post reflected on what it meant to share space with the late actor.

"He brought warmth, wisdom, and quiet strength to every room he entered," the post read. "Watching him laugh, speak, and connect with those around him reminded us why he meant so much to so many."

The tribute on Instagram closed with the words: "Imela, Ebube Dikeh. Rest in peace."

Here is the Instagram post made by the actress and TaptapSending:

Fans react to the tribute

The post drew an outpouring of grief and admiration from fans across social media. Here are some of the reactions:

@ijay_vik:

"Omo dis great papa no supposed kpai aswear, man full of wisdom and proverbs"

@i_am_bam_dee:

"I'm glad he was really honored, RIP Legend"

@yakubuangela88:

"I feel so happy, seeing how people were celebrating him when he was alive"

@michaelwhite100:

"Sir, your speech is one that can never be forgotten. It deserves to be documented and preserved for generations to come because the words you spoke carry so much meaning, wisdom and significance. They truly mean a lot."

@lutan.my:

"That smile at the end… Oh King"

@yappalockhart:

"He was a giant in so many ways. Ready well wise Chief"

@minijags:

"Rest in eternal heaven you are grateful going to be missed"

Judy Austin mourns Pete Edochie

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Judy Austin broke her silence on social media following the reported death of her father-in-law, legendary Nollywood actor Pete Edochie, at the age of 79.

The actress came under scrutiny from some fans who questioned her silence before she eventually shared a tribute on Instagram.

Expressing her grief, Judy posted crying emojis alongside an image of a burning candle, sparking conversations among fans over her emotional reaction to the veteran actor’s passing.

Source: Legit.ng