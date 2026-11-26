Dubai authorities have outlined a detailed list of goods that all arriving passengers must declare to customs officials at the airport

Travellers who fail to declare certain items risk facing delays, heavy fines or legal consequences under UAE regulations

The list covers everything from cash and jewellery to medicines, drones, alcohol and even gifts above a certain value

Travellers arriving in Dubai could face serious consequences if they fail to declare specific items at the airport, with authorities warning that penalties range from delays and fines to full legal action.

Dubai Customs, through information published by Dubai Airports, has outlined the categories of goods that every arriving passenger must flag upon entry into the UAE.

Dubai mentions punishment for foreigners who fail to declare selected items. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

The directive applies to foreigners and residents alike, and officials are encouraging travellers to use the iDeclare mobile app to self-declare goods before or after landing in order to speed up the process.

Items Dubai travellers must declare

The list of declarable items is broader than many travellers might expect. Medicines, controlled drugs and certain medical supplies must be reported, as must firearms, weapons, ammunition, explosives and illegal ppornography. Drones, satellite phones and other restricted communication devices also fall under mandatory declaration.

Biological and agricultural materials are equally subject to scrutiny. Plants, seeds, insects, meats, live animals, wildlife products and biological materials such as disease agents, cell cultures or snails must all be declared at the border.

On the financial side, any cash, foreign currencies or traveller's cheques valued at AED 60,000 or more must be reported. Precious metals, including gold, silver, jewellery and valuable stones, are also on the list, along with gifts worth more than AED 3,000.

Tobacco allowances are strictly capped. Passengers carrying more than 400 cigarettes, 50 cigars, 500 grammes of pipe tobacco or waterpipe tobacco exceed the permitted limit and must declare the excess. Electronic cigarettes and vapes require declaration regardless of quantity, while alcohol exceeding four litres or more than two cartons of beer must also be flagged.

Why this matters for Nigerian travellers

For Nigerians travelling to Dubai, whether for business, tourism or in transit, the regulations carry real weight at a time when UAE visa access remains a significant topic.

The UAE is one of the most popular destinations for Nigerian travellers, and customs violations at the airport can result in confiscation of goods, financial penalties or, in more serious cases, legal proceedings that could affect future entry.

Authorities have made the iDeclare app available to ease compliance, allowing passengers to submit declarations digitally rather than waiting in queues at customs counters. Using the app before or immediately after arrival is advisable for anyone carrying items that may fall within the declared categories.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for many years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng