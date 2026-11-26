Obi Cubana marked 20 years since his father's passing with an emotional tribute on Instagram

The businessman shared a photo collage of his late father alongside a heartfelt message about his lasting legacy

Fans and followers flooded the comments with warm messages honouring the man behind Obi Cubana's success

The Nigerian billionaire businessman took to his Instagram page on November, 26, 2026, to mark two decades since the passing of his father, known as Akaeze Oba, sharing a photo collage and an emotional tribute that moved many of his followers.

In his post, Obi Cubana reflected on the lasting impact his father left behind, crediting him for the values and lessons that he says have driven his success in life and business.

Obi Cubana has hsred lovely pictures of his late father as he remembers him year after year after his death. Photo credit@obicubana

Source: Instagram

"20yrs later, you are still evergreen in our hearts Akaeze Oba. Everything you taught us while you were here, we have imbibed and we have excelled in life! Thank you dad, your name continues to open doors for us. You were an EXCEPTIONALLY GOOD man! Continue to rest in God's bossom Akaeze Oba," he wrote.

Obi Cubana pays tribute to Akaeze Oba

The post resonated deeply with fans and admirers of the Oba Cubana Group chairman, drawing hundreds of responses from people who also shared fond words about the late patriarch.

Obi Cubana has spoken glowingly about his late father in one of his posts. Photo credit@obicubana

Source: Instagram

Obi Cubana on Instagram has previously spoken about his humble beginnings and the role his family played in grounding him, and this tribute appears to reinforce just how central his father's memory remains to his identity and achievements.

Here is the Instagram post made by the businessman about his late father:

Fans react to the heartfelt post

The comments section quickly filled with warm messages for both Obi Cubana and his late father.

@luchysonia wrote:

"Continue to rest in the bossom of the Lord Akaeze Oba. We are all doing great and keep missing you"

@real.legendre said:

"Akaeze the great, keep resting well sir"

@sir_chu_akaeze commented:

"The great Akaeze Oba, Odogwu, Igiligi. You're forever alive in our hearts and minds. Birikwe oooh."

@juliet_haruna_chi_chi wrote:

"The father that fathered them all… your memories and legacy will forever live on "

@nony__o4 reacted:

"Hand of the king "

@chinenyenwaolive added:

"May your dad continue to rest in God's bosom"

Obi Cubana gifts Pastor Jerry Eze phones

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Obi Cubana gifted Pastor Jerry Eze some high-end Samsung phones.

The video, which circulated on social media, showed Pastor Jerry Eze in his office while Obi Cubana, who arrived with the expensive gadgets, took them out of his bag.

Handing them over to Pastor Jerry Eze, the businessman mentioned that the clergyman was one of the first people in Nigeria to use the phone.

Source: Legit.ng