Qatar's Ministry of Interior published a detailed list of items that travellers are not allowed to carry in their hand luggage through Qatari airports

The authority outlined strict consequences for any passenger found with prohibited items, including sharp objects, sports equipment, and certain everyday tools

The guidelines also set tight limits on the amount of liquids, gels, and sprays passengers may bring onboard their flights

Qatar's Ministry of Interior has released a comprehensive set of airport rules spelling out exactly which items travellers risk having permanently confiscated if they attempt to pass through security with them in their cabin baggage.

The guidelines, published on the ministry's official portal, cover a wide range of objects that are prohibited from hand luggage and make clear that any item found in violation will be seized and will not be returned to the passenger under any circumstances.

Qatar mentions punishment for foreigners caught with banned items at airports. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Items banned from hand luggage in Qatar

The list of prohibited sharp and potentially dangerous objects is extensive. Nail clippers and nail files are not permitted, nor are razor blades of any kind, with the exception of those housed within a protective plastic sheath. Knives and cutlery of all descriptions are banned, as are screwdrivers, wrenches, and similar tools.

Lighters of all types appear on the list alongside other sharp instruments, as do scissors with blades longer than 3 cm. Passengers are also barred from carrying ropes, feathered darts, arrows, and billiard or snooker equipment in their cabin bags. Sports rackets of any variety, climbing poles, and skating poles are equally prohibited.

Toy weapons, regardless of whether they are made from metal or plastic, are included in the ban, as are medical needles unless the passenger can produce valid proof of medical need. The guidelines also prohibit spray perfumes, measuring tapes, and raw meat or fish. Paint is similarly disallowed in hand luggage.

Liquid limits for passengers travelling through Qatar

Beyond sharp and bulky items, the authority has set clear restrictions on liquids, gels, sprays, and pastes. Passengers may carry a combined total of no more than one litre of such substances, but each individual container must hold no more than 100 ml. All containers must be placed inside a single transparent, resealable plastic bag, and that bag must not exceed 20 x 20 cm in size.

The rules apply to all passengers, including foreign nationals, passing through Qatari airports. Travellers are advised to review their bags carefully before arriving at security checkpoints to avoid having personal belongings permanently confiscated.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for many years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng