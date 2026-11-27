The UAE government published sweeping road and traffic regulations under Cabinet Decision No. 174 of 2026, set to take effect on 1 January 2027

The new rules cover a wide range of road users, from tourists driving private vehicles to delivery riders and heavy truck operators

Foreign visitors who drive in the UAE will need to meet specific conditions to remain exempt from local registration requirements

The United Arab Emirates has announced comprehensive road and traffic regulations that will come into force on 1 January 2027, affecting motorists, foreign visitors, commercial drivers, and micro-mobility users across the country.

The rules fall under Cabinet Decision No. 174 of 2026, which implements Federal Decree-Law No. 14 of 2024.

The UAE introduces sweeping road and traffic regulations, setting new rules for motorists, tourists, delivery riders and heavy vehicle operators. Photo credit: Pool/Getty

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One of the headline provisions caps the number of hours a driver can spend behind the wheel at nine hours within any 24-hour period.

Driving while fatigued to a degree that impairs vehicle control is explicitly prohibited under the new framework.

Rules for foreign visitors driving in the UAE

Tourists and foreign transit passengers who drive their own vehicles in the UAE will remain exempt from local registration and licensing requirements, but only under specific conditions.

Their vehicle must carry valid registration plates and a current licence from their home country, hold valid insurance for the entire duration of their stay, and not exceed the permitted exemption period.

Child passenger safety rules will also tighten. Children aged four and under must be placed in an appropriate child safety seat, generally in the rear of the vehicle. Children must be older than 10 years or at least 145 cm tall before they are allowed to sit in the front seat.

Micro-mobility, delivery riders and heavy vehicles

The regulations introduce a formal permit system for micro-mobility devices, covering six categories including bicycles, e-bikes, e-scooters, and small-wheeled cycles.

Permits will be valid for three years and require riders to be at least 15 years old, alongside mandatory technical safety equipment.

Delivery riders face a separate set of obligations. They must wear official uniforms, hold a valid permit, use approved vehicle systems, and wear helmets at all times.

Carrying passengers on delivery motorcycles and transporting orders in backpacks are both banned.

Heavy trucks and buses will be barred from overtaking each other within city limits or near city borders.

They must stay in designated lanes, observe approved load and height limits, and are not allowed to stop in residential areas unless the stop relates to approved construction or development activity.

On vehicle registration, individual residents will be limited to registering up to five vehicles.

The first two attract no additional surcharges, while fees apply for the third, fourth, and fifth. Eligible light vehicles under six years old will also be able to extend their registration period from one year to two years.

UAE announces minimum working age

Legit.ng earlier reported that the UAE Labour Law sets 15 as the minimum age at which a person may legally work in the country. Under Article 5 of the law, employing anyone below that age is prohibited, and the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation will not issue work permits to juveniles under 15, whether they are Emirati citizens or expatriate residents.

Source: Legit.ng