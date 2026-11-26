Spain approved its most sweeping immigration reform in 13 years, overhauling family reunification rules that previously shut out thousands of young adults

The new regulation raised the age limit for children of Spanish citizens applying for a residence permit, among several major changes

Five new 'deep roots' residency categories were introduced, with the minimum required stay in Spain cut from three years to two

Spain changed the rules for thousands of families on November 19, when the country's Council of Ministers approved a new Immigration Regulation that opens the door to reunification for people who had previously aged out of eligibility.

The reform, put forward by the Ministry of Inclusion, Social Security and Migration, is the most far-reaching overhaul of Spain's migration framework since 2011.

Spain raises age requirement for a category of foreigners. Photo credit: NurPhoto/ Getty Images.

Source: UGC

It restructures immigration around three core pillars: work, education, and family.

New age limit for children of Spanish citizens

The change drawing the most attention concerns family reunification. Under the previous rules, children of Spanish citizens could only apply for a residence permit under family reunification up to the age of 21.

The updated regulation raises that ceiling to 26, meaning young adults who were previously ineligible now have a legal pathway to join their parents in Spain.

The reform also broadened who counts as a qualifying family member. Unmarried couples who can prove a stable relationship are now included for the first time, a category that was explicitly left out before.

Children and parents of victims of traffickingg, sexual violence, or gender-based violence are also covered under the expanded definition.

Minister Elma Saiz noted that the people most likely to benefit are those who obtained Spanish nationality in recent years and had been unable to bring their relatives over under the old framework.

"It is the most comprehensive and ambitious reform carried out in 13 years, since its entry into force in 2011," Saiz said.

Visas, residency categories, and 'deep roots' permits

Beyond family rules, the regulation introduces significant changes to how visas and residency status work in practice.

All new authorisations will be valid for one year, with renewals running four years. The job seeker visa has been extended from three months to a full year, giving applicants considerably more time to find work that matches their professional background.

The reform also removes a long-standing obstacle: migrants will no longer be required to leave Spain in order to transition from temporary to long-term residency, a process that often pushed people into irregular status unintentionally.

"We must allow people to carry out their life project in Spain by facilitating changes of status," Saiz explained.

Five new residency categories, referred to as "deep roots" permits, have also been created: social, socio-labour, family, socio-educational, and second chance.

The last of these is aimed at individuals whose permit lapsed in the past two years without being renewed. The minimum stay required to qualify for any of these categories has been cut from three years to two, and holders are permitted to work as employees or on a self-employed basis from day one.

Saiz pointed out that Spain is the only country in the European Union with a dedicated daily mechanism for regularising residency through these five categories.

Spain sets new minimum salary

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Spain's Official State Gazette published Royal Decree 126/2026, setting a new minimum wage with a 3.1% increase from the previous year.

The new minimum wage takes effect retroactively from January 1, 2026, applying to workers across all sectors in Spain.

Source: Legit.ng