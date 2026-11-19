Spain's government outlined the three requirements foreigners must satisfy to acquire Spanish nationality through residency

The length of residency required varies significantly depending on a foreigner's nationality, background, or personal circumstances

Nationals of Latin American countries, the Philippines, and Equatorial Guinea qualify for a reduced two-year residency period

Spain has set out the conditions under which foreign nationals can become Spanish citizens through residency, with the requirements varying widely depending on where an applicant comes from.

According to Spain's official government portal, naturalisation by residency is the most commonly used route for foreigners seeking Spanish citizenship.

Spain lists 3 conditions foreigners must meet to get citizenship by residency. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

The process rests on a physical connection to the country, meaning applicants must have genuinely lived there for the required period before submitting a claim.

Citizenship by residency: 3 conditions Spain requires

1. Three conditions must all be satisfied at the time of application. The first is continuous legal residency in Spain immediately before filing the request, backed by valid immigration permits or authorisations recognised under Spanish immigration law.

2. The second condition is good civic behaviour, which is verified through a criminal record certificate from the applicant's country of origin alongside reports issued by relevant Spanish authorities.

3. The third is integration into Spanish society. Applicants are currently required to pass tests administered by the Instituto Cervantes, covering Spanish language fluency as well as constitutional and sociocultural knowledge of the country. Nationals of Spanish-speaking countries are exempt from the language component of these tests under the terms of Royal Decree 1004/2015 and Order JUS/1625/2016.

Citizenship: How long foreigners must live in Spain

The required residency period differs considerably depending on an applicant's background. The general rule is ten years of legal residence, but several groups qualify for shorter periods.

Refugees with official status in Spain need only five years. Nationals of Latin American countries, Andorra, the Philippines, Equatorial Guinea, and Portugal, as well as persons of Sephardic origin, are eligible after two years.

The shortest period, just one year, applies to a range of specific circumstances. These include persons born on Spanish soil, those who were placed under the legal custody or guardianship of a Spanish citizen or institution for at least two consecutive years, and individuals who have been married to a Spanish national for a minimum of one year with no legal or factual separation.

The one-year rule also covers widows or widowers of Spanish nationals where no separation existed at the time of death, as well as people born outside Spain to a father, mother, or grandparent who were originally Spanish nationals.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for many years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng