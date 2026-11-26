Pastor Jerry Eze has advised married women to understand their husbands' individual expectations instead of comparing them with other men

The Streams of Joy International founder used himself as an example, explaining that he can easily serve himself food without expecting his wife to do it

He cautioned wives against assuming their husbands would appreciate the same treatment

Popular Nigerian pastor Jerry Eze has shared an unusual piece of marriage advice with women, warning them against treating their husbands the same way they might treat him.

The lead pastor of Streams of Joy International made the remarks while preaching on Colossians 3:18, which instructs wives to submit to their own husbands.

Explaining the significance of the phrase "your own", Eze said women should understand that different men have different expectations when it comes to respect and how they want to be treated.

Pastor Jerry Eze says women should understand that different men have different expectations when it comes to respect. Photos: @jerryeze/IG.

Source: Instagram

Pastor Jerry Eze gives example from his marriage

Using himself as an example, the cleric explained that he is an easygoing person who does not necessarily expect his wife to serve him every meal.

He said he could walk into the kitchen and dish out food for himself without making an issue of it.

However, he warned women against assuming that their husbands would be comfortable with the same arrangement.

"Don't try that nonsense with your own because we are different," he said.

Eze advised wives to pay attention to what their husbands consider respectful, whether it involves serving meals on a special plate or sitting with them while they eat.

The pastor also referenced Colossians 3:19, which instructs husbands to love their wives and avoid bitterness towards them.

He appeared to anticipate criticism over his message, joking that some people might describe him as misogynistic or accuse him of rage-baiting.

Watch the X video of Jerry Eze advising wives here:

Reactions trail Pastor Jerry Eze's video

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@maybatch300 stated:

"Wisdom but women wont listen they idolise whst they dont have"

@True_2lyf noted:

"This is so true You don’t have to compare your own husband to others. People are built differently. And also husband needs to love their wives exceptionally. When you love your dear wife. It’s so hard she wouldn’t submit to you dearly."

Pastor Jerry Eze's wife marks wedding anniversary

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Pastor Eno Jerry, the wife of Pastor Jerry Eze, has celebrated her 19th wedding anniversary with a heartfelt message to her husband on social media.

Pastor Eno released throwback pictures of herself with her beloved husband, the convener of the New Season Prophetic Prayers and Declaration (NSPPD).

Source: Legit.ng