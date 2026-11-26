Lagos urges residents to report artisans who abandon jobs, delay delivery or fail to honour service agreements

LASCOPA offers mediation and advises consumers to keep receipts, bank alerts, agreements and messages as evidence

Residents can contact LASCOPA by phone, email or social media, or visit one of eight annex offices across Lagos

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

The Lagos State Government has urged residents to report artisans and other skilled professionals who fail to deliver agreed services, abandon projects after receiving payment or subject customers to unnecessary delays.

The Lagos State Consumer Protection Agency (LASCOPA) said affected residents could seek redress through its dedicated complaint channels and dispute resolution mechanisms.

Lagos complaints channel to report mechanics, plumbers, tailors, and other artisans for poor service. Credit: LASG/Phynart Studio

Source: Getty Images

The directive offers relief to consumers who have experienced financial losses, frustration and disappointment after engaging tailors, mechanics, plumbers, electricians, carpenters, painters, refrigerator technicians and other service providers.

LASCOPA General Manager and Chief Executive Officer, Afolabi Solebo, disclosed this in a statement published on the Lagos State Government’s official Facebook page on Tuesday.

Lagos moves to protect consumers

Solebo explained that engaging an artisan establishes a consumer-service provider relationship, giving customers the right to fair treatment, satisfactory service delivery and redress whenever agreed terms are breached.

He disclosed that the agency had received several complaints from residents who encountered difficulties resolving disputes with artisans, particularly those who failed to honour agreements after receiving payment.

According to him, some customers had been left stranded after service providers repeatedly postponed delivery dates or abandoned jobs without satisfactory explanations.

The agency encouraged affected residents to explore its mediation services rather than resorting to confrontation or involving the police in disputes that could be resolved through consumer protection mechanisms.

Solebo assured residents that complaints would receive fair and impartial attention regardless of their ethnicity, religion, language, political affiliation or social status.

Documents needed to lodge complaints

The LASCOPA boss advised residents to preserve relevant transaction records when engaging artisans and other skilled professionals.

He explained that documentary evidence could facilitate investigations and improve the prospects of resolving disputes.

Consumers are encouraged to retain the following:

Payment receipts and invoices.

Bank debit alerts and transfer confirmations.

Written agreements and service specifications.

Text messages and other relevant correspondence.

Records of agreed delivery dates.

The agency also urged artisans to demonstrate professionalism, transparency and accountability by honouring agreements, communicating effectively with customers and avoiding unnecessary delays.

Lagos releases numbers, emails for complaints

Residents experiencing difficulties with artisans or other service providers can contact LASCOPA through the following dedicated channels:

Complaint line: 08124993895

08124993895 Alternative complaint line: 09153894878

09153894878 Toll-free helpline: 08000052726

08000052726 Email: lasgcopa@gmail.com

lasgcopa@gmail.com Alternative email: lascopa@lagosstate.gov.ng

lascopa@lagosstate.gov.ng Facebook: LASCOPA

LASCOPA Instagram: @lasgcopa

The telephone complaint channels are available on weekdays.

Residents are encouraged to provide relevant details about their transactions and supporting evidence when submitting complaints to the agency, Punch reports.

Agency lists offices across Lagos

To improve access to consumer protection services, LASCOPA operates annex offices in eight locations across the state.

These include Ikorodu, Badagry, Bariga, Ikoyi-Obalende, Ojo, Epe, Agege and Isolo.

The offices provide additional avenues for residents seeking assistance with consumer-related disputes without having to travel long distances.

Lagos residents can now report mechanics, tailors, plumbers, and others for poor service; state opens a complaints channel Credit:10'000 Hours

Source: Getty Images

Meanwhile, the agency reaffirmed its commitment to facilitating amicable dispute resolution in accordance with the Lagos State Consumer Protection Law 2025, as amended, and the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Act 2018.

According to MSME Africa, the initiative underscores the government's efforts to strengthen consumer confidence, promote accountability among service providers and protect residents from unfair commercial practices.

It also serves as a reminder that consumers have rights when paying for services, while artisans have a responsibility to fulfil their contractual obligations.

Lagos announces 20% discount on food items

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Lagos State Government has relaunched its Ounje Eko food discount programme for the festive season, offering residents a 20% price reduction on selected food items across 66 markets.

. Punch rep Commissioner for Agriculture and Food Systems, Abisola Olusanya, announced the development on Tuesday, saying the initiative would run on three Sundays: November 29, December 6 and December 20.

Source: Legit.ng