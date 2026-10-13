The Dubai government announced the Blue Visa, a new 10-year residency permit for people who have contributed to protecting the environment

The visa targets three categories of foreigners, including global award winners and distinguished environmental activists and researchers

Legit.ng learnt that the full requirements and the application process for the Blue Visa are still being finalised by Dubai authorities

The Dubai government has unveiled a new 10-year residency permit called the Blue Visa, designed for individuals who have made significant contributions to environmental protection, either within the UAE or on the international stage.

The announcement identifies three categories of foreigners who may qualify for the visa.

Dubai outlines three routes for foreigners seeking its 10-year Blue Visa. Photo credit: Fayez Nureldine

Source: Getty Images

Who can apply for Dubai Blue Visa?

According to the official Dubai government guidance, eligible applicants must fall into one of the following categories:

1. Members of relevant international charities, associations, NGOs, or companies.

2. Global award winners in environmental fields.

3. Distinguished activists and researchers in environmental work.

Applicants across all three categories must be able to show a verifiable record of environmental action to qualify.

Dubai Blue Visa: What is known so far

The Blue Visa grants a 10-year residency, placing it among Dubai's long-term visa options aimed at attracting high-value individuals to the emirate.

The government said the full requirements and the application process are still being worked out and have not yet been published.

No launch date has been given for when applications will open. Interested individuals are advised to monitor official channels for updates as details are finalised.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Dubai had listed four categories of foreigners eligible for its 10-year Golden Visa.

Conditions for Dubai retirement visa

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Dubai had shared five conditions for foreigners to be eligible for its retirement visa.

According to the official guidance published by Invest in Dubai, the visa is designed to attract retirees seeking access to world-class healthcare, leisure, and travel options in the emirate.

The Dubai government positioned the scheme as an opportunity for qualifying foreigners to enjoy relaxation, self-exploration, and travel, while benefiting from the emirate's healthcare infrastructure.

Source: Legit.ng