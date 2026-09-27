Spain Announces Fast Citizenship Route For Citizens Of 23 Countries In Just 2 Years
- Spain's government has confirmed that certain foreign nationals can qualify for citizenship after just 2 years of legal residency
- This is far below the standard 10-year requirement, and it applies to nationals of different countries mentioned in the publication
- Applicants must still meet three key conditions, including passing integration tests set by the Instituto Cervantes, to be eligible
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Spain's government has confirmed that nationals from a select group of countries can apply for Spanish citizenship after just two years of legal residency.
This is a significant advantage over the standard ten-year requirement that applies to most foreign nationals.
The information is published on the official website of Spain's Ministry of the Presidency, Justice and Relations with the Courts, and outlines the country's full naturalisation framework.
Who Qualifies for the 2-Year Route
According to the Spanish government, the two-year residency pathway is open to nationals of Latin American countries, Andorra, the Philippines, Equatorial Guinea, Portugal, and persons of Sephardic origin.
The provision reflects Spain's historical and cultural ties with these nations and communities.
The countries eligible for the 2-year route are:
Latin American countries (19)
1. Argentina
2. Bolivia
3. Brazil
4. Chile
5. Colombia
6. Costa Rica
7. Cuba
8. Dominican Republic
9. Ecuador
10. El Salvador
11. Guatemala
12. Honduras
13. Mexico
14. Nicaragua
15. Panama
16. Paraguay
17. Peru
18. Uruguay
19. Venezuela
Other eligible countries (4)
20. Andorra
21. The Philippines
22. Equatorial Guinea
23. Portugal
In addition to these countries, persons of Sephardic origin are also eligible under the same 2-year provision as a separate historical category.
Most other foreign nationals must complete ten years of continuous legal residency before they can apply, while refugees are eligible after five years.
What Happens After Approval
Once nationality is granted, recipients must swear an oath of allegiance to the King of Spain and pledge to uphold the Spanish Constitution and its laws.
They are also required to formally renounce their previous nationality, though this condition does not apply to nationals of Latin American countries, Andorra, the Philippines, Equatorial Guinea, Portugal, or persons of Sephardic origin, who are permitted to hold dual nationality.
Spain sets new minimum salary
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Spain's Official State Gazette published Royal Decree 126/2026, setting a new minimum wage with a 3.1% increase from the previous year.
The new minimum wage takes effect retroactively from January 1, 2026, applying to workers across all sectors in Spain.
Source: Legit.ng
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