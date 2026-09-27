Spain's government has confirmed that certain foreign nationals can qualify for citizenship after just 2 years of legal residency

This is far below the standard 10-year requirement, and it applies to nationals of different countries mentioned in the publication

Applicants must still meet three key conditions, including passing integration tests set by the Instituto Cervantes, to be eligible

Spain's government has confirmed that nationals from a select group of countries can apply for Spanish citizenship after just two years of legal residency.

This is a significant advantage over the standard ten-year requirement that applies to most foreign nationals.

Spain mentions 23 countries eligible for shorter residency route. Photo credit: CNBC.

Source: UGC

The information is published on the official website of Spain's Ministry of the Presidency, Justice and Relations with the Courts, and outlines the country's full naturalisation framework.

Who Qualifies for the 2-Year Route

According to the Spanish government, the two-year residency pathway is open to nationals of Latin American countries, Andorra, the Philippines, Equatorial Guinea, Portugal, and persons of Sephardic origin.

The provision reflects Spain's historical and cultural ties with these nations and communities.

The countries eligible for the 2-year route are:

Latin American countries (19)

1. Argentina

2. Bolivia

3. Brazil

4. Chile

5. Colombia

6. Costa Rica

7. Cuba

8. Dominican Republic

9. Ecuador

10. El Salvador

11. Guatemala

12. Honduras

13. Mexico

14. Nicaragua

15. Panama

16. Paraguay

17. Peru

18. Uruguay

19. Venezuela

Other eligible countries (4)

20. Andorra

21. The Philippines

22. Equatorial Guinea

23. Portugal

In addition to these countries, persons of Sephardic origin are also eligible under the same 2-year provision as a separate historical category.

Most other foreign nationals must complete ten years of continuous legal residency before they can apply, while refugees are eligible after five years.

What Happens After Approval

Once nationality is granted, recipients must swear an oath of allegiance to the King of Spain and pledge to uphold the Spanish Constitution and its laws.

They are also required to formally renounce their previous nationality, though this condition does not apply to nationals of Latin American countries, Andorra, the Philippines, Equatorial Guinea, Portugal, or persons of Sephardic origin, who are permitted to hold dual nationality.

Spain sets new minimum salary

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Spain's Official State Gazette published Royal Decree 126/2026, setting a new minimum wage with a 3.1% increase from the previous year.

The new minimum wage takes effect retroactively from January 1, 2026, applying to workers across all sectors in Spain.

Source: Legit.ng