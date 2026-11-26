The UK government confirmed it will rejoin the EU's Erasmus+ programme starting from 2027

The scheme covers international study placements and partnership projects across education, training, youth and sport

Students, teachers, school pupils and sports club members are among those eligible to participate in Erasmus+

The United Kingdom will re-enter the Erasmus+ programme from 2027, giving students, teachers and young people across the country access to EU-funded international placements and collaborative projects.

Erasmus+ is an EU grant scheme that supports international exchange and partnerships for organisations working in education, training, youth development and sport.

The UK rejoins Erasmus+ from 2027, opening new international study placements and exchange opportunities for students, teachers and young people. Photo credit: AFP/Getty

Source: UGC

The UK's return to the programme marks a significant shift following its exit after Brexit.

What the Erasmus+ scheme covers

The programme is open to a broad range of participants, including university and college students, school pupils, teachers and members of sports clubs.

Participants can use the funding either to study abroad or to complete a work placement in another country.

One important detail for applicants: individuals cannot apply for an Erasmus+ grant directly. Instead, funding must be accessed through an institution, whether a school, university or sports club, which submits the application on behalf of participants.

While the programme is primarily centred on EU member states, some funding is available for travel and partnership work involving countries outside the EU, which widens its potential reach for UK participants.

Language barriers are also not a requirement for entry.

Participants do not need to be fluent in another language to qualify for the scheme, making it accessible to a wider pool of people who may otherwise feel discouraged from applying.

UK's return to Erasmus+

The UK had previously participated in Erasmus+ before leaving the EU, but was excluded from the programme following Brexit.

The confirmed return from 2027 gives schools, universities and organisations time to prepare for participation.

For more details on the Erasmus+ programme and what it offers UK participants, visit the official government publication page at www.gov.uk/government/publications/the-erasmus-programme .

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Source: Legit.ng