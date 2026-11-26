Ambassador Uka Chris Ndubuisi, the NDC deputy governorship candidate in Ebonyi, announced his defection at an APC campaign rally on Thursday

Ndubuisi declared he would collapse the NDC structure in Ebonyi State after crossing over to the ruling party

Former governor and Minister of Works David Umahi was present at the rally and received the defecting politician

The Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) deputy governorship candidate in Ebonyi State, Ambassador Uka Chris Ndubuisi, has abandoned his party and joined the All Progressives Congress (APC), pledging his loyalty to President Bola Tinubu and Governor Francis Nwifuru.

Ndubuisi made the announcement on Thursday at an APC governorship campaign rally in Ebonyi State, telling the crowd that the decision was entirely his own.

NDC deputy governorship candidate in Ebonyi joins APC Photo Credit: @OfficialAPCNg, @NigeriaNDCHQ

Source: Twitter

He said:

"My name is Ambassador Uka Chris Ndubuisi, and I am the Deputy Governorship candidate of NDC, and also the NDC Youth National Publicity Secretary. No two ways. I just want to make this declaration that I have decided. Nobody forced me to it; on my own, I have decided to give my support to Mr President Bola Tinubu and our beloved Governor, His Excellency Francis Nwifuru. From today, we are collapsing the structure of NDC in Ebonyi State."

Ndubuisi was received by Nwifuru and Umahi

Vanguard reported that Governor Nwifuru, former Ebonyi governor and current Minister of Works David Umahi, and APC supporters were on hand to welcome him into the party. Umahi introduced Ndubuisi to the APC state chairman, who formally presented him to Nwifuru as the party's leader in the state.

According to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Ndubuisi was listed as the running mate to NDC governorship candidate Senator Paulinus Igwe Nwagu ahead of the 6 February 2027 governorship election. Their ticket had been positioned to challenge Nwifuru and his deputy, Patricia Obila, who are seeking a second term on the APC platform.

NDC loses deputy governorship candidate to APC in Ebonyi Photo Credit: @NigeriaNDCHQ

Source: Twitter

Over 10 APC members died in Zamfara road crash

Legit.ng earlier reported that more than 10 APC members died in a road accident after the party's governorship campaign flag-off in Talata-Mafara, Zamfara State.

The victims were returning to Gummi Local Government Area when the crash happened, leaving several others with injuries.

Zamfara State Commissioner for Information confirmed the tragedy and announced the suspension of a campaign rally in honour of the victims.

Source: Legit.ng