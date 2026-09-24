Spain's Official State Gazette published Royal Decree 126/2026, setting a new minimum wage with a 3.1% increase from the previous year

The new minimum wage takes effect retroactively from January 1, 2026, applying to workers across all sectors in Spain

Beyond employment contracts, the updated wage figure serves as a key reference point in Spanish immigration and residency applications

Spain has raised its Minimum Interprofessional Wage (SMI) for 2026 following the publication of Royal Decree 126/2026, dated February 18, in the country's Official State Gazette.

The new figures represent a 3.1% rise over the previous year's amounts, with the increase applying retroactively from January 1, 2026.

Spain raises its minimum salary to €1,221 per month and €40.70 per day in 2026, boosting the national wage floor. Photo credit: Carlos Alvarez

Source: Getty Images

According to Spain Official Gazette, the adjustment was made in line with Article 27 of the Workers' Statute, which requires the government to review the minimum wage annually.

New SMI amounts for 2026

Under the royal decree, workers in Spain are now entitled to the following minimum wage rates:

1. 1,221 euros per month, paid across 14 instalments

2. 40.70 euros per day

3. 17,094 euros per year in total annual earnings

4. 9.55 euros per hour for domestic workers employed on an hourly basis under an external arrangement

The updated rates apply across sectors covered by standard employment agreements in Spain.

What the minimum wage means beyond employment

The SMI carries significance beyond pay packets. In immigration law, authorities use it as a benchmark to assess whether a foreign national earns enough to qualify for certain residence and work permits.

It also applies when officials are verifying that an applicant's employment is genuine and ongoing, or when someone is seeking to change their immigration status.

The government described the 2026 adjustment as part of a continued effort to progressively raise the minimum wage as a core reference point within the Spanish labour market.

The 2026 Spain minimum salary reaches €40.70 per day, reflecting an increase in worker pay protections. Photo credit: Eduardo Parra

Source: Getty Images

Worker needs N372,300 monthly to cover basic costs

Legit.ng earlier reported that a single Nigerian worker living in an urban centre needs at least N372,300 every month to meet basic living expenses, according to an analysis by The Guardian, a figure that is more than five times the current national minimum wage of N70,000.

Source: Legit.ng