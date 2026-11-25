The Cayman Islands government announced plans to modernise its border systems after an official visit to the United Kingdom in November 2026

A delegation led by Home Affairs Minister Nickolas DaCosta met UK Home Office and Border Force officials to discuss biometrics and contactless travel

The Caribbean territory is examining whether an Electronic Travel Authorization could strengthen security while keeping entry smooth for travellers

The Cayman Islands government is exploring the introduction of an Electronic Travel Authorization (ETA) as part of a broader push to overhaul how it manages its borders.

In a statement published on November 20, 2026, the Caribbean territory said it is evaluating several technology-driven options aimed at making entry faster for visitors while tightening security controls.

Cayman Islands Considers Introducing Electronic Travel Authorization for Visitors

Source: UGC

The announcement came after a delegation from the Cayman Islands travelled to the United Kingdom in November to study how the country handles modern border management.

The group was led by Nickolas DaCosta, Minister for District Administration and Home Affairs, and included representatives from the Cayman Customs and Border Control Service (CBC).

Cayman Islands delegation meets UK border officials

During the visit, the delegation held talks with officials from the UK Home Office and Border Force. Discussions covered a range of topics including biometric systems, contactless travel technologies, and ways to automate immigration procedures.

DaCosta made clear that the government does not see security and convenience as opposites. He said "border security and ease of passenger movement should not be competing priorities."

What an ETA could mean for the Cayman Islands

An ETA is an entry requirement that allows authorities to screen travellers before they arrive, without requiring a full visa application.

The United Kingdom introduced its own ETA system in recent years, and several other countries have adopted similar schemes. If the Cayman Islands proceeds with the plan, it would join a growing number of destinations using pre-arrival screening to manage visitor flows.

No timeline has been set for a final decision, and the government said it is still assessing which approach best suits the territory's needs

Source: Legit.ng