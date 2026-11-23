The UK government has unveiled a new earned settlement model, replacing the near-automatic 5-year residency rule for migrants

High earners and select public service workers like doctors, nurses and teachers face different timelines depending on salary and contribution

Anyone who arrived via small boats or other clandestine means could wait as long as 30 years before qualifying for settled status

The United Kingdom (UK) has scrapped its long-standing near-automatic settlement pathway for migrants, replacing it with a tiered system that links permanent residency to earnings, character, and contribution to the country.

Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood has announced the new earned settlement model before Parliament, stating that settled status would no longer be handed out almost automatically after five years but would instead be something migrants must work towards.

UK mentions qualified foreigners for permanent residency. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

Who qualifies and after how many years

The reformed system places migrants into distinct categories based on what they earn and how they conduct themselves while in the country.

The fastest route to settlement is reserved for the highest earners, who can apply after just three years. Those earning above £50,271 (N90,504,892) annually, as well as certain public sector workers including doctors, nurses, and teachers, qualify for the existing five-year pathway. Care workers who met their visa conditions and earned at least £25,000 (N45,008,500) a year during the period when the sector was under severe pressure from the COVID-19 pandemic will also be eligible after five years.

The default waiting period for most other migrants has been extended to ten years. Those found to have breached immigration rules will face a 20-year wait before becoming eligible.

Regardless of which category a migrant falls into, four conditions apply to everyone seeking settlement: a clean criminal record, English proficiency equivalent to A-Level standard, no outstanding debt to the taxpayer, and a consistent record of National Insurance contributions.

Refugees and illegal arrivals face stricter terms

The policy also overhauls settlement rights for refugees. Those who arrived through Home Office-approved, capped routes will qualify after five years. Refugees who arrived through unofficial channels but go on to work or study can reduce their waiting period from 20 years to 10 years.

Migrants who entered the UK illegally, including those who crossed the Channel on small boats, face an additional ten-year penalty period on top of their standard wait, meaning some could spend up to 30 years before qualifying for settled status.

Prime Minister Andy Burnham said the reforms were designed around "control, contribution, and rewarding those who play by the rules," adding that the previous government had lost control of immigration following Brexit and that the Home Secretary had his full backing in addressing the problem.

The government estimates that over 500,000 people will now wait longer than five years to settle, a change it says will remove billions from the welfare bill. Settled status already held by existing residents will not be affected, and no one will be compelled to leave the country. Family members of British citizens, Hong Kong British Nationals (Overseas), and armed forces personnel will retain their current settlement pathways.

In a similar report, Legit.ng published that the United Kingdom (UK) proposed five settlement timelines for different categories of foreigners.

japan PR within 10 years: Foreigners qualified

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Japan announced its immigration rules, including 10 categories of foreigners who may apply for permanent residence before completing the usual 10 years of continuous residence.

For highly skilled professionals with a score of 80 points or more, the wait can be as short as one year — a strikingly faster route to permanent residence in Japan.

Source: Legit.ng