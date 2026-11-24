Dubai authorities published a full list of 42 public hygiene offences that apply to residents, visitors and businesses across the city

The fines for breaking Dubai's hygiene rules range from as low as AED 100 to as high as AED 100,000, depending on the offence

The offences cover everything from spitting and littering in public places to dumping waste and releasing oil into the sea

Dubai has released a comprehensive list of 42 public hygiene offences that residents, visitors and businesses operating in the city must avoid, with penalties that vary significantly based on the severity of the violation. The fines start as low as AED 100 (approximately N37,215) and can climb to AED 100,000 (approximately N37,215,248) for the most serious breaches.

The rules, issued by Dubai authorities, target a wide range of behaviours in public spaces, from everyday actions like spitting and dropping litter to more serious violations involving hazardous waste disposal and environmental damage. Anyone found guilty of an offence may be required to pay the applicable fine.

Dubai lists 42 actions residents and visitors must avoid in public places. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/JADE GAO /Stringer

Source: Getty Images

Dubai's public hygiene offences and fines

1. Urinating or defecating in places not provided for such activities. Fine: AED 500 (N186,076)

2. Spitting in public places. Fine: AED 500 (N186,076)

3. Spitting out Paan or leaving its remains in public places. Fine: AED 1,000 (N372,152)

4. Throwing or dumping waste in public places, empty land, or places not approved for waste disposal. Fine: AED 1,000 (N372,152)

5. Littering or dropping rubbish in public places. Fine: AED 500 (N186,076)

6. Dumping solid waste or dangerous materials in places not approved for disposal. Fine: AED 5,000 (N1,860,762)

7. Dumping building waste, demolition materials, or waste from factories and production activities in unapproved places. Fine: AED 5,000 (N1,860,762)

8. Pouring wastewater into open spaces or places not approved for its disposal. Fine: AED 100,000 (N37,215,248)

9. Failing to prevent wastewater from overflowing from buildings or leaking from tanker vehicles onto public roads. Fine: AED 10,000 (N3,721,524)

10. Allowing concrete or other solid and liquid materials to fall from concrete delivery trucks onto public roads or dumping them in unapproved places. Fine: AED 50,000 (N18,607,624)

11. Pouring used oil into drainage systems, cesspools, roads or pavements instead of approved disposal areas. Fine: AED 3,000 (N1,116,457)

12. Releasing oil into the sea, beaches, creeks or ports, or failing to prevent oil from leaking into these areas. Fine: AED 3,000 (N1,116,457)

13. Dumping general or organic waste into the sea, on beaches, in creeks or in ports. Fine: AED 1,000 (N372,152)

14. Dumping tree branches, leaves and other garden waste in places not approved for disposal. Fine: AED 1,000 (N372,152)

15. Allowing water used for washing vehicles to flow into places not approved for disposal. Fine: AED 500 (N186,076)

16. Allowing water from air conditioners or other sources to drip onto roads and pavements. Fine: AED 100 (N37,215)

17. Burning waste in the open instead of disposing of it properly. Fine: AED 1,000 (N372,152)

18. Leaving or hanging goods and other materials in public places, on rooftops or balconies in a way that makes buildings and the surroundings look untidy. Fine: AED 500 (N186,076)

19. Abandoning vehicles or equipment in public places in a way that affects public health, safety or the environment. Fine: AED 500 (N186,076), with the vehicle or equipment also liable to be impounded after the notice period expires.

20. Failing to provide a room or suitable space in a building for keeping waste collection and storage containers. Fine: AED 5,000 (N1,860,762)

Dubai hygiene rules covering waste containers

21. Failing to provide waste containers in a building, return them after they have been emptied, or maintain them properly. Fine: AED 500 (N186,076)

22. Failing to keep a building clean and properly maintained according to public health and environmental rules. Fine: AED 1,000 (N372,152)

23. Failing to provide proper waste storage containers in malls, hotels, residential areas, industrial areas, and other business premises. Fine: AED 5,000 (N1,860,762)

24. Refusing to replace waste containers when instructed by the authorities because they are too small or the waste poses a health risk. Fine: AED 1,000 (N372,152)

25. Failing to clean outdoor parking areas or provide waste bins and arrangements for their daily emptying. Fine: AED 500 (N186,076)

26. Collecting, storing, transporting, recycling or treating waste produced by other people without obtaining the required government permit. Providing public cleaning services without the necessary approval is also prohibited. Fine: AED 5,000 (N1,860,762)

27. Putting dangerous materials into waste containers when they could damage the containers, waste collection vehicles, or harm workers handling the waste. Fine: AED 1,000 (N372,152)

28. Moving or changing the location of a Dubai Municipality waste container without official approval. Fine: AED 200 (N74,430)

29. Removing recyclable materials or other waste from Dubai Municipality waste containers. Fine: AED 1,000 (N372,152)

30. Damaging waste containers, their protective structures, or the concrete bases on which they stand. Fine: AED 1,000 (N372,152)

31. Parking vehicles or placing equipment and goods near waste containers in a way that prevents people or collection vehicles from accessing them. Fine: AED 1,000 (N372,152)

32. Using company vehicles to dump business waste into Dubai Municipality waste containers. Fine: AED 1,000 (N372,152)

33. Failing to prepare and follow a waste reduction or recycling plan when required by the authorities. Fine: AED 1,000 (N372,152)

34. Bringing in, selling, possessing, or consuming Paan, including betel leaves used to prepare it. Fine: AED 5,000 (N1,860,762)

35. Making fires or having barbecues in public places where the Dubai Municipality has not allowed them. Fine: AED 500 (N186,076)

36. Putting up advertisements, posters or printed materials in ways that make public places look untidy. Fine: AED 1,000 (N372,152)

37. Failing to transport business waste from warehouses, workshops and shops selling tyres, lubricants, batteries and other vehicle supplies to approved disposal sites at the owner's expense. Fine: AED 1,000 (N372,152)

38. Failing to clean and maintain rooms or facilities used for storing waste in line with public health and environmental rules. Fine: AED 1,000 (N372,152)

39. Throwing empty insecticide or agricultural chemical containers into ordinary waste bins instead of disposing of them according to official instructions. Fine: AED 5,000 (N1,860,762)

40. Changing the purpose of a waste storage room in a building or compound so that it can no longer be used for storing waste. Fine: AED 5,000 (N1,860,762)

41. Changing the purpose of waste storage rooms in multi-storey buildings so they can no longer serve their original purpose. Fine: AED 1,000 (N372,152) for each room.

42. Failing to clean up after a pet in a public place. Fine: AED 500 (N186,076)

UAE lists clothes government workers cannot wear

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the UAE had published official dress code guidelines for government employees, outlining the clothes Emirati nationals and foreign workers were allowed and prohibited from wearing in government offices.

The rules banned both men and women from wearing jeans and sports clothing while on duty. The authorities also listed approved outfits for male and female employees and provided additional rules on personal appearance.

Source: Legit.ng