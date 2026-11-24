FG disowns the purported N100,000 NFSP grant, calling its website fraudulent and warning Nigerians not to share personal or financial information

Applicants face data security risks as Nigerians criticise the delayed warning and call for an investigation into the platform’s operators

The warning comes amid a separate, genuine N50,000 monthly relief programme for vulnerable households

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

The Federal Government has disowned the widely publicised Nigeria Family Strengthening and Development Programme (NFSP), warning Nigerians against registering for its purported N100,000 family support grant.

The development has sparked concerns among applicants who may have already submitted sensitive personal information to the platform in anticipation of receiving financial assistance.

FG disowns widely circulated N100,000 grant as Nigerians rush to apply Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

In a disclaimer published on its official X account, the Federal Ministry of Youth Development described the website, nfsp.ng, as fraudulent, insisting that it was neither authorised nor operated by the ministry.

The ministry urged Nigerians to immediately discontinue their interactions with the platform and refrain from uploading personal documents or disclosing confidential financial information.

It specifically warned against sharing bank details, passwords, Personal Identification Numbers (PINs) and One-Time Passwords (OTPs).

Applicants face potential data security risks

Before the government's disclaimer, the purported grant programme had gained considerable attention online, with several mainstream media organisations, including The PUNCH and Vanguard, publishing reports about the initiative.

Prospective beneficiaries were required to create accounts and provide personal information, including their full names, email addresses, National Identification Numbers (NINs), employment records and family details.

The platform also requested supporting documents and instructed applicants to retain their registration numbers and acknowledgement slips.

The advertised initiative claimed to target Nigerians aged between 18 and 65, particularly vulnerable households struggling with economic hardship.

However, the ministry did not disclose the identities of the website's operators or explain what would happen to information already collected from applicants.

Nigerians demand answers over delayed warning

The disclaimer has triggered widespread criticism on social media, with Nigerians questioning why the government did not intervene earlier, particularly after prominent media organisations publicised the programme.

Some users expressed fears that a significant number of unsuspecting Nigerians might have compromised their personal information.

An X user, Ebenezer Akinrinade, claimed that more than one million people might have registered on the platform, although no official figures have confirmed the estimate.

Others called on the government to take immediate steps to shut down the website and prevent further registrations.

There were also demands for the Nigeria Police Force and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to investigate the platform's operators.

What affected applicants should do

Nigerians who have already registered on the website should remain vigilant against suspicious calls, text messages and emails requesting additional information or payments.

Applicants who disclosed confidential banking information should contact their financial institutions immediately, change compromised passwords and monitor their accounts for unauthorised transactions.

The ministry has yet to announce specific measures to assist affected applicants or address the potential misuse of their personal information.

FG's genuine N50,000 relief programme

The controversy comes weeks after the Federal Government introduced a separate N50,000 monthly cash relief initiative targeting vulnerable Nigerian households.

Known as the National Emergency Relief and Stabilisation Intervention (NERSI), the programme seeks to cushion the impact of rising food prices and living costs.

FG warns Nigerians against submitting personal details after disowning N100,000 family grant. Credit: Novatis

Source: UGC

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction, Dr Bernard Doro, described the intervention as a presidential initiative designed to provide immediate financial assistance.

Payments have commenced through designated financial service providers, including OPay, Moniepoint, ALAT by Wema Bank and MoMo PSB.

Nigerians are advised to verify government grant announcements through official channels before submitting personal information to any registration platform.

Nigerians warned over fake payment alerts

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigerians awaiting financial assistance under the Federal Government's Youth Economic Intervention and De-Radicalisation Programme (YEIDEP) have been urged to exercise caution following reports of new bank notifications.

The development comes after some United Bank for Africa (UBA) account holders reportedly received SMS messages on Wednesday, November 18, 2026, directing them to collect their debit cards.

Source: Legit.ng