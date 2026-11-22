The UAE has released official dress code guidelines covering what government workers across the country are permitted and prohibited from wearing

Both Emirati and foreign employees face specific clothing requirements, with separate rules outlined for male and female workers in government offices

The guidelines also include appearance rules beyond clothing, with exceptions available for certain workers subject to official approval

The United Arab Emirates has published official dress code rules for employees working in government offices, spelling out exactly what workers are allowed and not allowed to wear while on duty.

The guidelines apply to both Emirati nationals and foreign workers and cover everything from approved traditional attire to accessories that must be avoided. Government departments may grant exceptions for certain roles, but only after receiving approval from the Human Resources Authority.

UAE names 2 types of clothing prohibited for men and women working in offices. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/MANDEL NGAN/KARIM SAHIB

Source: Getty Images

Clothes UAE government employees cannot wear

Regardless of nationality or gender, all government employees are barred from wearing:

1. Any type of jeans

2. Sports clothing

Approved outfits for Emirati and foreign employees

The authorities have outlined separate clothing expectations based on nationality and gender:

1. Emirati male employees must wear the traditional kandura, along with a ghutra and egal

2. Emirati female employees must wear a black abaya and shaila

3. Foreign male employees are expected to wear formal suits with neckties

4. Foreign female employees should wear modest clothing such as loose, long dresses with full sleeves, or loose trousers paired with loose, full-sleeved tops

UAE: Other appearance rules

Beyond clothing choices, the guidelines set out additional appearance requirements that all employees must observe:

1. Employees must not wear anything that makes it difficult for others to identify them

2. Wearing a ghutra without an egal, or tying it in the Hamdaniya style, is not permitted

3. Employees must not wear outfits or alter their appearance in ways that fall outside what is accepted in UAE traditions and culture

UAE names clothes men, women should avoid

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the UAE had outlined a modest dress code for men and women in public places across the country.

The authorities advised both sexes to avoid revealing clothes, while women were encouraged to cover their shoulders and knees. Those visiting more traditional areas, such as Sharjah, were also advised to cover their hair with a scarf.

Source: Legit.ng