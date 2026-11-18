Sweden's Migration Agency has published the exact income thresholds work permit holders must meet to bring their family to the country in 2026

The required amounts vary based on family size, with single adults needing SEK 6,243 (N830,606) left after rent each month

Children's qualifying amounts differ by age group, ranging from SEK 3,336 (N443,944) for the youngest children to SEK 5,339 (N710,498) for those aged 15 and above

Sweden's Migration Agency, Migrationsverket, has published the specific income requirements that work permit holders must satisfy in 2026 to sponsor their family members for reunification in the country.

According to the Swedish government, the figures refer to what a permit holder must have remaining each month after paying rent, not simply their gross income. The agency counts taxed employment income, parental and sickness benefits received within the last 18 months, business income, and assets as qualifying sources.

Sweden mentions the income to earn to sponsor one's family. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

Sweden: Income thresholds for 2026

For a single adult sponsor, the minimum leftover amount after rent is set at SEK 6,243 per month (N831,452.16). Couples or cohabiting partners must collectively demonstrate SEK 10,314 remaining after housing costs are deducted (N1,373,383.68).

The requirements increase with the number of children being sponsored and are tied to the child's age. For children between the ages of zero and six, the threshold adds SEK 3,336 per child (N444,088.32). That figure rises to SEK 4,004 for children aged seven to ten (N533,012.48), SEK 4,672 for children aged eleven to fourteen (N621,936.64), and SEK 5,339 for children who are fifteen or older (N710,663.68).

The agency also notes that any maintenance obligations must be covered within these amounts. However, child allowances and large family supplements that the sponsor receives are deducted from the child-related thresholds, which can reduce the overall income requirement.

Sweden: What counts as qualifying income

Not all sources of money are accepted. The Swedish authorities specifically require that income be taxed, meaning informal earnings or undeclared work would not meet the criteria. Business owners must demonstrate income from their enterprise, while employees can rely on their salary alongside certain state benefits.

Publishing these figures gives Nigerian workers and others in Sweden on work permits a clear benchmark to plan against before initiating a family reunification application.

In a similar report, Legit.ng published that Sweden released a list of 2 occupations that cannot qualify for a work permit.

Sweden salary rule: Occupations exempt

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Sweden announced its 27 shortage occupation groups whose workers can qualify for a lower salary threshold when applying for work permits.

The list covers roles from IT technicians and engineers to healthcare and farm workers, while personal assistants and forest berry pickers are excluded from work permit eligibility.

Source: Legit.ng