Cooking gas prices have climbed to ₦1,500–₦1,800 per kilogram, pushing a 12.5kg refill to as high as ₦22,500

Households are cutting gas use, buying smaller quantities or switching to charcoal as cooking costs strain budgets

Marketers blame supply shortages, limited storage and transport challenges for rising prices ahead of Christmas

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

Nigerian households are facing fresh financial pressure as cooking gas prices rise across major cities, forcing families to spend more on refilling their cylinders ahead of the Christmas season.

The price of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG), commonly called cooking gas, has increased from about N1,400 per kilogram to between N1,500 and N1,800, depending on location.

Nigerians groan as cooking gas dealers raise prices across Nigeria. Credit: NurPhoto/Contributor

Source: UGC

The latest increases mean households now require as much as N22,500 to refill a 12.5kg cylinder, compared with N17,500 previously.

According to findings by Daily Trust, the development has forced some Nigerians to reduce gas consumption, purchase smaller quantities or switch to alternative cooking fuels.

New cooking gas prices across Nigeria

Market findings showed that cooking gas currently sells for between N1,600 and N1,700 per kilogramme in Lagos, compared with approximately N1,400 previously.

In Ibadan, Oyo State, consumers pay between N1,500 and N1,600, while prices in Kano range from N1,680 to N1,800 per kilogramme.

Residents of Ilorin, Kwara State, also reported paying about N1,700 per kilogramme.

Based on these retail prices, the estimated costs of refilling popular cylinder sizes are:

Cylinder size Lowest price Highest price 3kg ₦4,500 ₦5,400 6kg ₦9,000 ₦10,800 12.5kg ₦18,750 ₦22,500

These are calculated estimates based on reported prices of ₦1,500 to ₦1,800 per kilogram, rather than fixed nationwide rates.

Families struggle as cooking costs increase

In Lagos, civil servant Alaba Alli said his family had reduced cooking gas purchases because household income had failed to keep pace with rising prices.

He explained that the increases were forcing his family to make difficult spending decisions.

Another resident, Najim Abdul Salam, said purchasing smaller quantities was impractical for his large household.

According to him, his family now sacrifices other essential needs to continue cooking at home.

In Kano, Halifax Hamza said she abandoned plans to purchase 3kg of cooking gas after discovering that the refill would cost N5,100 instead of the N3,900 she had budgeted.

Another resident, Khadija Aliyu, said she resorted to charcoal after learning that cooking gas had increased to N1,750 per kilogramme, Daily Trust reported.

Marketers explain reasons for price increases

Industry operators have blamed the increases on supply shortages, inadequate storage facilities and transportation challenges.

At an industry presentation in Lagos, Adeleye Falade alleged that some major gas off-takers were holding supplies at terminals instead of releasing them promptly.

Dealers release fresh cooking gas prices nationwide as Nigerians groan. Credit: Picture Alliance/Contributor

Source: Getty Images

He claimed that some operators purchased LPG from Nigeria LNG Limited at between N800 and N900 per kilogram, while consumers paid considerably higher retail prices.

Similarly, Nigerian Association of Liquefied Petroleum Gas Marketers President Inyang Edu identified insufficient domestic supply and weak distribution infrastructure as major challenges.

With Christmas approaching, households face continued uncertainty over cooking gas prices, raising concerns about affordability and access to cleaner cooking energy.

Depots hike cooking gas prices

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigerian households are facing fresh financial pressure as the price of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG), popularly known as cooking gas, rises to as much as N1,800 per kilogram in parts of the country.

The latest increase follows adjustments by major depot operators and retailers, raising concerns over the growing cost of preparing meals at a time when many families are struggling with household expenses.

Source: Legit.ng