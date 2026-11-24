Domestic airfares in Nigeria have surged by as much as 100% in three weeks ahead of the 2026 Christmas celebrations

Return tickets to some destinations have climbed above N800,000, with airlines quoting as much as N822,000 for Lagos-Anambra

Rising demand, limited aircraft capacity and insecurity on major highways are pushing more Nigerians towards air travel

Legit.ng journalist Victor Enengedi has over a decade's experience covering energy, MSMEs, technology, banking and the economy.

Domestic airfares in Nigeria have increased by as much as 100% within three weeks, with return tickets on some routes exceeding N800,000 ahead of the 2026 Christmas and New Year celebrations.

The sharp increase is raising the cost of travelling home for millions of Nigerians, particularly those heading to the South-East and South-South for the Yuletide festivities.

Air Peace, United Nigeria, Others Increase Fares as Christmas Return Tickets Hit N822,000

Source: UGC

The development comes as airlines struggle to meet rising seasonal demand amid limited aircraft capacity, higher operating expenses and growing security concerns on major highways.

Checks by BusinessDay across airline booking platforms show that several carriers are introducing additional flights on domestic and international routes between late November and mid-December to accommodate the expected passenger surge.

Despite the additional capacity, one-way domestic fares have increased by between 150% and more than 200% compared with prices recorded in early November.

Airfares rise sharply on major routes

A comparison of ticket prices for December 21 shows the extent of the increase across several domestic routes.

Air Peace increased its Lagos-Asaba economy fare from N118,400 in early November to N337,500, representing a 185% rise. Its business-class ticket on the route climbed to N432,700.

Similarly, its Abuja-Enugu economy fare increased by approximately 188%, from N116,400 to N335,500. One-way tickets to Owerri and other South-East destinations also reached about N342,193.

United Nigeria Airlines raised its Lagos-Benin fare by 159%, from N120,000 to N310,500. Its fares from Lagos to Owerri and other South-East destinations also climbed from approximately N100,010 to N284,000 and above.

Green Africa offered relatively cheaper tickets, with one-way fares from Lagos to selected South-East and South-South destinations starting at about N269,000 for travel between December 18 and 20. This compares with roughly N106,000 in early November.

Other airlines also adjusted their prices. Ibom Air listed Lagos-Uyo and Abuja-Uyo tickets at N200,300 and N200,100, respectively, while Aero Contractors quoted N196,522 for Abuja-Benin.

However, the Lagos-Abuja route remained relatively competitive, with one-way fares ranging from N135,000 to N284,500.

Return tickets cross N800,000

The increase is more pronounced for passengers planning return journeys between December 22, 2026, and January 2, 2027.

United Nigeria Airlines quoted N822,000 for a Lagos-Anambra return ticket, comprising N511,000 for the outbound journey and N311,000 for the return.

Its Abuja-Anambra return fare stood at N757,000, while Lagos-Owerri and Lagos-Enugu tickets cost N682,000 and N656,000, respectively.

Air Peace quoted approximately N677,000 for Abuja-Anambra and N671,000 for Lagos-Owerri return journeys.

ValueJet also listed a Lagos-Asaba return ticket at N679,000 and Lagos-Owerri at N658,094. Return fares on its Lagos-Port Harcourt and Abuja-Port Harcourt routes stood at N622,000 each.

Air Peace, United Nigeria, Others Increase Fares as Christmas Return Tickets Hit N822,000

Source: UGC

Insecurity pushes more travellers to air

Rising insecurity and deteriorating road conditions are making air travel increasingly attractive to middle- and upper-income households travelling during the festive period.

Aviation analysts expect December 2026 passenger load factors to exceed 85% to 95% across South-East, South-South and international diaspora routes as demand increases.

The combination of higher demand and limited aircraft availability could therefore keep domestic ticket prices elevated throughout the Christmas travel period.

Source: Legit.ng