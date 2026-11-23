Qatar's Ministry of Interior outlined specific social codes that visitors and new residents are expected to observe when greeting people

The rules cover how foreign visitors should address elderly individuals, high-ranking officials, and women in social settings

Qatar's guidelines also specify how men should approach handshakes with Qatari women to show proper respect

Qatar's Ministry of Interior has published a set of social conduct guidelines directing how foreign visitors and new residents should greet people, particularly the elderly, women, and senior officials.

The guidelines, published on the Ministry's official portal, remind visitors that courtesy and hospitality hold deep cultural significance across the Arab world, and that Qatari people are widely regarded as warm and welcoming hosts.

Qatar lists rules foreign visitors must follow while greeting elderly persons. Photo: Getty

Source: UGC

How to greet elderly visitors in Qatar

One of the central expectations outlined is that visitors should stand when welcoming or greeting someone who has just entered a room, especially if that person is elderly or holds a position of authority.

The guidance also instructs visitors to initiate the Islamic greeting "Salamu alaykum" when addressing older individuals, as a mark of respect.

Men are additionally expected to rise when a woman enters the space.

Rules on handshakes with Qatari women

The guidelines draw a clear line around physical greetings between men and women. When a man meets a Qatari woman, he is expected to refrain from extending his hand for a handshake unless she offers her hand first.

Beyond the physical aspect of greeting, the portal also notes that it is customary for both parties to ask about each other's health and wellbeing before moving on to other conversation topics. Jumping straight into business or work discussions without first exchanging pleasantries is considered a breach of social etiquette in Qatar.

The Ministry framed the guidance as a helpful orientation for anyone entering the country, with the aim of ensuring visitors engage respectfully with local customs from the moment they arrive.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for many years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng