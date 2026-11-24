FarmerMoni offers eligible Nigerian smallholder farmers up to ₦300,000 in interest-free, collateral-free, repayable financing

Applicants must register through authorised GEEP officers, provide required details and complete verification before beneficiary selection

Registration is free, nationwide disbursement dates remain unconfirmed, and farmers should beware of scams and verify repayment terms

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

Smallholder farmers across Nigeria have a fresh opportunity to access up to ₦300,000 in interest-free financing under the Federal Government’s FarmerMoni programme as registration and verification exercises expand across several states.

The initiative, implemented under the Government Enterprise and Empowerment Programme (GEEP) by the National Social Investment Programme Agency (NSIPA), aims to improve access to agricultural financing, boost food production and support rural livelihoods.

FG releases key steps to register for N300,000 FarmerMoni interest-free loan Credit: Anadolu/Contributor

Source: Getty Images

The intervention could provide relief for farmers struggling with rising costs of agricultural inputs and limited access to conventional bank loans.

However, prospective beneficiaries must complete the required registration and verification processes before accessing the facility.

Five steps to register for FarmerMoni

Registration and enumeration exercises are being conducted through designated GEEP desk officers and state government structures.

Interested farmers are expected to follow these five steps:

Locate your GEEP desk officer: Contact your local government administration or state social investment programme office to identify the official coordinating FarmerMoni registration. Confirm registration availability: Find out whether enumeration is ongoing in your state or local government area, as registration may commence at different times across the country. Provide the required information: Prepare your National Identification Number (NIN), photograph, farm location, agricultural activity details and biometric information where required. Complete the verification process: Programme officials may verify applicants’ personal information, farming activities and farm locations to establish their eligibility. Await beneficiary selection: Successful enumeration does not guarantee automatic approval. Applicants must complete the necessary screening and selection processes before receiving financing.

Farmers can obtain additional information through the official GEEP website .

What beneficiaries should know about repayment?

Unlike government grants, FarmerMoni is a repayable financing intervention designed to support agricultural enterprises.

The facility is described as interest-free and collateral-free, allowing eligible farmers to access financing without the conventional interest charges and collateral requirements associated with commercial bank loans.

However, beneficiaries must repay the funds according to the programme’s stipulated conditions.

The revolving financing structure is designed to enable more farmers to benefit as existing recipients repay their loans.

Prospective beneficiaries should confirm the repayment schedule, applicable grace period and other financing conditions before accepting the facility.

FG warns against unauthorised registration fees

Access to GEEP programmes is free, and prospective beneficiaries are not required to pay application or registration booklet fees.

Farmers should exercise caution when dealing with individuals claiming to have connections with government officials or promising guaranteed approval in exchange for payment, according to MSME Africa.

Applicants should also avoid sharing sensitive banking information, including passwords, personal identification numbers and one-time passwords.

Registration instructions should be verified through authorised programme officers and official government communication channels to avoid falling victim to fraudulent schemes.

When will FarmerMoni disbursement begin nationwide?

Although enumeration and verification activities have commenced in several states, no uniform nationwide disbursement date has been established in the recent announcements, The Guardian reported.

Current activities primarily involve identifying eligible farmers, verifying their information and preparing local government desk officers for programme implementation.

FG releases steps to apply for FarmerMoni and get N300,000 interest-free loans Credit: Novatis

Source: UGC

Registration should, therefore, not be mistaken for immediate loan approval or disbursement.

Prospective beneficiaries are advised to monitor announcements from NSIPA, their respective state governments and designated GEEP officials for confirmed disbursement schedules.

The initiative could help address financing challenges facing smallholder farmers, improve agricultural productivity and strengthen Nigeria’s food security if effectively implemented.

FG opens TVET Cohort 3 registration

Legit.ng previously reported that Nigerians seeking opportunities to acquire practical skills and improve their livelihoods can now apply for the Federal Government's Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) Programme, Cohort 3.

The initiative offers selected participants free vocational training alongside a monthly upkeep allowance of N30,000, providing financial support while they acquire skills for employment or self-employment.

Source: Legit.ng