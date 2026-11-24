Singapore's Immigration and Checkpoints Authority has published the official fees for a permanent residence application on its website

The fees are split into two stages, one paid at submission and another paid only if the application is approved

All fees published by the ICA are non-refundable, regardless of the outcome of the application

Singapore's Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) has published the official costs involved in applying for permanent residence in the country, giving foreigners a clear picture of what to expect financially before they begin the process.

According to the ICA's official website, last updated on November 24, 2026, the fees are structured across two stages: one charged at the point of submission and another due only upon successful approval.

Singapore publishes cost of permanent residency. Photo credit: Daily Maverick.

Source: UGC

Official Singapore PR application fees

Every applicant is required to pay S$100 at the point of submission. This is a flat fee charged per person, regardless of the outcome of the application.

Should an application be approved, additional fees become payable during the completion of formalities.

ICA publishes the fees in two stages: At submission, each applicant pays S$100. At completion of formalities, an approved applicant pays S$20 for the Entry Permit, S$50 for a 5-year Re-Entry Permit, and S$50 for the Singapore Identity Card.

The three completion-stage fees add up to S$120. Combined with the initial S$100 submission fee, the total official cost for a successful application comes to S$220 per applicant.

What applicants should know about the fees

A key point that the ICA stresses on its website is that all fees are non-refundable. This means that applicants who are unsuccessful will not receive back the S$100 paid at submission.

The authority also notes that successful applicants will be notified of any other applicable fees subsequently, beyond those listed above.

The ICA further states on its website that it has no affiliation with any external migration agency or commercial entity that claims to offer immigration specialist or consultancy services, and does not endorse such services for permanent residence applications.

Singapore exempts some people from national service

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Singapore published its National Service rules, confirming that most male citizens and permanent residents must serve and remain on call until age 40 or 50.

The rules state that NS-liable persons must register at 16½ years old and enlist at 18, with no deferment granted for university studies.

Source: Legit.ng