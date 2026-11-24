The Kwankwasiyya Movement issued a statement rejecting claims that Kwankwaso sent Governor Abba Yusuf to President Tinubu over an APC deal

Kano Governor Abba Yusuf had told BBC Hausa that Kwankwaso personally directed him to hold negotiations, including swearing on the Qur'an

The movement challenged Governor Yusuf to produce verifiable evidence of when, where, and with whom the alleged agreement was reached

The Kwankwasiyya Movement has dismissed as false the claim that Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, the Vice-Presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), directed Kano State Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf to approach President Bola Tinubu over a possible return to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Legit.ng reports that Governor Yusuf told BBC Hausa that Kwankwaso personally sent him to hold talks with Tinubu about the conditions for their movement's return to the APC, and that Kwankwaso even asked him to swear on the Holy Qur'an as a show of commitment.

Kwankwasiyya movement challenges Governor Yusuf to provide verifiable details. Photo credit: Rabiu Kwankwaso/Abba Kabir Yusuf

Source: Twitter

Kwankwaso described the governor's claim as "another unfortunate attempt" to offload responsibility for his own political choices onto Kwankwaso.

As reported by The Punch, the denial came in a statement released on Monday, November 23, 2026, by the movement's spokesperson, Dr Habibu Mohammed.

Kwankwasiyya rejects the allegation

The statement said the governor had every right to explain why he defected to the APC in January 2026, but that this right did not extend to making allegations against someone else without evidence.

"Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso is not responsible for Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf's decision to defect to the APC. If the governor believes that joining the APC is in the best interest of Kano State, he should defend that decision on its own merits," the statement said.

The movement also pushed back on the idea that any individual could commit the entire Kwankwasiyya Movement to a political arrangement through a private conversation.

It said major decisions within the movement had always required broad consultation, from its years in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) through the formation of the APC, and later developments around the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), the African Democratic Congress (ADC) and the NDC.

Movement demands specifics From Kano governor

The Kwankwasiyya Movement issued a direct challenge to Governor Yusuf to back up his version of events with facts.

"If Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf insists that such an agreement existed, we challenge him to provide specific and verifiable details. When overnorexactly was this agreement reached? Who were the participants? Which delegations were involved? What were the terms? Are there documentary records or independent witnesses who can corroborate his account?" the statement read.

The movement also raised questions about the governor's claim that Tinubu had been approached and asked not to interfere in the legal proceedings that challenged the 2023 Kano governorship election, which the Supreme Court eventually resolved in Yusuf's favour.

The statement said Nigerians deserved clarity on what exactly was discussed, so as not to leave the impression that the judicial process had been tied to a political deal.

The movement further questioned why an alleged arrangement from 2023 was only now being offered as the main reason for a defection that happened in January 2026.

Kwankwaso’s movement rejects Abba Yusuf’s claim over APC talks with Tinubu. Photo credit: Rabiu Kwankwaso

Source: Twitter

'How my wife was taken away,' Kano governor speaks out

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Kano Yusuf revealed in a new interview that his wife Zainab, left Government House and filed for divorce in an Abuja court.

Governor Yusuf alleged that Kwankwaso, Zainab's guardian and his former political godfather, orchestrated her removal from their home without his knowledge.

The couple had been married for about 20 years and have six children together before the breakdown linked to a broader political falling-out

Source: Legit.ng