Leroy Boseman, father of late Hollywood actor Chadwick Boseman, has died following a brief illness, six years after his famous son passed away

The Boseman family announced his death in an emotional statement, describing him as a beloved husband, father, and an important part of their lives

The family paid tribute to his memory and asked for privacy and compassion as they come to terms with another painful loss

The Boseman family is mourning another heartbreaking loss following the death of Leroy Boseman, father of late Hollywood actor Chadwick Boseman.

Leroy died after a brief illness, six years after his son, who became internationally known for portraying T'Challa in Marvel's Black Panther, passed away, reports Arise News.

His death was announced by the family in a statement, in which they described him as a beloved husband and father whose impact went far beyond his connection to the Hollywood star.

Leroy Boseman dies after a brief illness, six years after his son. Photos: @boseman/IG.

Source: Instagram

Family pays emotional tribute to Leroy

In the statement, the family acknowledged that many people might remember Leroy primarily as the father of Derrick, Kevin and Chadwick Boseman.

However, they stressed that he meant much more to those who knew and loved him.

"To the world, he may be known as the father of Derrick, Kevin and Chadwick Boseman. To us, he was so much more," the family said.

They added that they were reflecting on the life he lived, the memories they shared, and the legacy he left behind, per CNN.

The family also said they remained united and were supporting one another as they navigated the difficult period.

Leroy's death comes six years after the loss of Chadwick, who died in August 2020 at the age of 43.

The actor had privately battled colon cancer before his death, shocking fans and colleagues around the world.

Letitia Wright pays tribute to Chadwick Boseman

Legit.ng also reported that Letitia Wright wore an outfit to the Marvel Cinematic Universe movie's premiere of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and it seems to be in honour of her late co-star, Chadwick Boseman.

The actress donned a black Alexander McQueen suit trimmed with chunky, clear stones dripping down from the shoulders.

The ensemble bears a striking resemblance to the outfit Boseman wore to the 2018 Academy Awards.

Source: Legit.ng