The UAE has identified a list of goods classified as controlled items that require official permits before they can be brought into Dubai

Travellers carrying any of the controlled items without the required approval from relevant authorities risk complications at the border

The list of controlled items covers a wide range of categories, from medicines and drones to domestic animals and wireless devices

The United Arab Emirates has drawn up a list of goods that travellers are not permitted to bring into Dubai freely, requiring prior approval from the relevant authorities before entry.

These goods fall under the category of controlled items, meaning anyone arriving in the country with any of them must obtain the appropriate permits beforehand.

UAE names 10 goods visitors need approval or permit to bring into Dubai. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/MANDEL NGAN/Mauvries

Source: Getty Images

UAE: Controlled items requiring permits in Dubai

Failing to do so could lead to complications at the point of entry. Below is the full list of controlled items as identified by UAE authorities.

1. Medicines and medical equipment

2. Printed materials and audio-visual materials

3. Cosmetics brought into the country for exhibition purposes

4. Drones

5. All types of electronic devices

6. Domestic animals

7. Plants and seedlings

8. Filming equipment intended for shooting news reports, movies or official events

9. Food products brought in commercial quantities

10. Wireless devices

What travellers should know before entering Dubai

Travellers planning to visit the UAE are advised to check whether any item in their luggage falls under the controlled goods category well in advance of their trip.

The requirement for permits applies broadly, covering both personal items such as medicines and animals, and professional equipment such as filming gear and wireless devices.

Those bringing food products into the country should note that the permit requirement is specific to commercial quantities rather than personal consumption. Obtaining the necessary clearance from the relevant UAE authority before travelling remains the safest course of action for anyone unsure about the items they are carrying.

Dubai lists 11 items travellers must declare

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Dubai Customs had released a list of 11 categories of items travellers must declare when arriving in the United Arab Emirates.

The list includes medicines, weapons, drones, plants, live animals, valuable items, gifts worth more than AED 3,000, and cash or foreign currencies worth AED 60,000 or more.

Source: Legit.ng