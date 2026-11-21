The Royal Oman Police announced a residence visa programme for owners of residential units inside the country's integrated tourism complexes

Foreign property owners who qualify can apply for a visa valid for two years, requiring only a handful of documents to get started

The scheme applies specifically to properties within designated integrated tourism complexes in the Sultanate of Oman

The Royal Oman Police has announced that foreigners who own residential property within the Sultanate's integrated tourism complexes are eligible to apply for a two-year residence visa.

The programme, published on Oman's official government services portal, sets out a straightforward path for property owners to obtain legal residency status tied directly to their real estate holdings. The visa is valid for two years and applies exclusively to residential units located within one of Oman's recognised integrated tourism complexes.

Oman increases residence visas for 1 category of foreigners. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

Oman: Who qualifies and what is required

To be eligible, an applicant must own a residential unit inside a designated integrated tourism complex in Oman. The application requires four documents: a copy of the applicant's passport, a personal photograph, proof of property ownership, and a letter confirming the property’s location.

The process appears designed to be accessible, with the document list kept minimal and the criteria clearly defined around property ownership within these specific developments.

What Oman's property visa means for foreigners

Integrated tourism complexes in Oman are purpose-built developments that have, for years, been among the few avenues through which non-Omani nationals can legally purchase freehold property in the country. Linking a residence visa to ownership in these zones adds a significant incentive for foreign buyers, allowing them to live in the country legally for the visa’s duration without needing to obtain residency through employment or other routes.

The two-year validity offers holders a medium-term foothold in the country, though the portal does not specify whether the visa is renewable upon expiry.

View the full requirements on Oman's official government portal,

In a similar report, Legit.ng published that Oman announced one West African country on its 14-day visa-exemption list.

Oman: Citizenship cost after 20 years

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously published that Oman announced the official citizenship application fee for foreigners who have lived legally in the country for at least 20 continuous years.

The process can take up to 36 months, and applicants must be fluent in Arabic and agree to give up their current citizenship.

Source: Legit.ng