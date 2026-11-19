Denmark has published its Positive List for People with a Higher Education, outlining the occupations foreign graduates can use to apply for a residence and work permit

The list covers 15 broad professional fields, from healthcare and ICT to law, engineering, and senior management roles

Each job title on the list carries specific education requirements and a DISCO-08 classification code that applicants must meet to qualify

Denmark has published its Positive List for People with a Higher Education, setting out the specific job titles that foreign graduates may use when applying for a Danish residence and work permit.

The list, maintained by the Danish immigration authority, organises qualifying occupations across 15 professional fields. For each job title, applicants can also check when it may be removed from the list.

Denmark announces 15 occupations foreign graduates can apply for. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

How the Denmark positive list works

Each entry on the list carries a DISCO-08 occupational classification code and specifies the level and type of education an applicant must hold. The qualification must not only meet the stated education requirement but must also be relevant to the job title in question.

Some job titles on the list were added by the Regional Labour Market Council (RBR) rather than by profession-specific unemployment insurance funds or the Labour Market Balance. Where an RBR has added a role, that vacancy applies only within the specific municipalities the council covers.

Occupations on Denmark's positive list

15 professional fields covered by the list are:

1. Military work 2. Senior managers in the field of legislative authorities, companies and organisations 3. Managers in the field of administration and business-oriented functions 4. Managers in the field of production and service 5. Hospitality, retail and other service managers 6. Natural science and engineering 7. Healthcare 8. Teaching and educational work 9. Economics, administration and sales 10. Information and communication technology 11. Law, social science and culture 12. Technician work in science, engineering, and shipping and aviation 13. Technicians and assistants in healthcare 14. Work within the field of business services, finance, administration and sales 15. Work within the field of law, social science and culture

Foreign graduates looking to relocate to Denmark under this scheme are advised to verify which specific job titles fall under each field on the official Positive List page, where full DISCO-08 codes and delisting dates are published for every entry.

In a similar report, Legit.ng published that Denmark announced the employment rules foreigners must meet to qualify for permanent residence.

Spain: Jobs foreigners can apply for

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Spain announced its 2026 shortage occupation catalogue, which lists 27 roles foreigners can apply for across sports, merchant marine and other sectors.

The list offers a recognised route for employers to recruit workers from abroad, but being included does not guarantee a job or a visa. Find out which occupations qualify and where they apply.

Source: Legit.ng